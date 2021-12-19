Maharashtra Minister Stokes Row, Says 'roads In My Constituency Like Hema Malini's Cheeks'

In a condemnable statement, Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil courted controversy on Sunday after he drew a comparison between the roads in his constituency to veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini's cheeks. Addressing a rally at Bodwad Nagar panchayat in Jalgaon district, the state Water Supply and Sanitation Minister proclaimed that he will tender his resignation if citizens don't find the roads in Dharangaon as smooth as the cheeks of BJP MP Hema Malini.

"Those who have served as MLA for 30 years should visit my Dharangaon constituency. They should first see the development that I have carried out in my constituency. If you don’t find the roads in Dharangaon like the cheeks of Hema Malini, then I will resign," stated Gulabrao Patil.

BJP demands action, appeals to Maha HM

BJP has taken severe objection to the Maharashtra Minister's sexist remark. Slamming the attempt to objectify the veteran actress, BJP state vice president Chitra Kishor Wagh has requested Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil to take action against the Minister.

Taking to Twitter, Chitra Wagh wrote, "The abusive Sanjay Raut is walking around, Gulabrao Patel is commenting on Hema Malini's cheeks but the police system does not see any molestation of women in it. I appeal to the Maharashtra Home Minister to file a case immediately, otherwise, we will not be safe unless their cheekbones are slapped."

"What happened to Shiv Sena leaders? After Raut, now Gulabrao Patil has made a bizarre statement about Hema Malini's cheeks. I appeal to the Maharashtra Home Minister to immediately note Patil's statement. Either file a case or slap his cheeks," Wagh was heard saying in the video.