Maharashtra Ministers Varsha Gaikwad, Aslam Shaikh Booked For Brandishing Swords At Event

FIR was registered against Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad & textiles Aslam minister Shaikh for allegedly showing swords at a function in Mumbai

Maharashtra Congress Ministers Varsha Gaikwad and Aslam Shaikh landed in soup for allegedly brandishing swords at a function in Mumbai, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at the Rang Sharda Bhavan in Bandra during the event organized to welcome AICC minority department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi.

According to the official, an FIR was registered against education minister Gaikwad, textiles minister Shaikh as well as Pratapgarhi for allegedly showing swords at a function. 

Sections of the Bombay Police Act and the Arms Act are invoked in the FIR against Pratapgarhi, two ministers and others, he said.

MVA ministers brandish swords at event

In video and pictures of the event which have gone viral, the Congress leaders can be seen brandishing swords on stage.

BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj claimed that the police registered the FIR on his complaint.

"FIR Registered by Mumbai Police against Minister Aslam Sheikh, Minister Varsha Gaikwad and other Congress leaders on my complaint yesterday" he tweeted.

Further investigation is underway, the police official told PTI.

Pratapgarhi was in Mumbai on Sunday to participate in a review meeting of the Maharashtra Congress' minority cell.

Varsha Gaikwad is the MLA from the Dharavi Assembly constituency in Mumbai, while Aslam Shaikh represents Malad (West) segment.

Both the ministers belong to Congress which is one of the three constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

(With inputs from agency)

