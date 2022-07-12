Maharashtra: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Postpones Rally With Party Workers Amid Heavy Rain

In a recent update, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has postponed his rally with MNS workers which was scheduled for Wednesday, July 13. The rally has been postponed due to heavy rains in various parts of Maharashtra.

He further informed workers that he will soon announce the next date of his rally. He also recommended workers that they reach out to the people affected due to heavy downpours and floods in various parts of the state.

MNS chief writes a letter to party workers

MNS chief Raj Thackeray issued a letter (in Marathi) to all office-bearers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Tuesday in which he mentioned that he wanted to make some suggestions about work.

In his letter, Raj Thackeray said that since yesterday, it has been raining in various parts of Maharashtra. Public life has been disrupted and it would be difficult to conduct a rally with party workers.

He further said, “Due to incessant rains, we are postponing the rally which was slated to take place on Wednesday. The next date and time will be announced soon after the weather forecast.”

“In the meantime, take care of yourself and the people around you. Several parts of the state have been waterlogged. It makes me remember the deadly floods near Sangli-Kolhapur? People have been rescued safely and shifted to temporary residences. The government has been providing them with food, potable water and bedding,” MNS chief Raj Thackeray said.

He further in his letter said, “Government agencies are also helping elderly, pregnant women in the waterlogged areas.”

Mumbai on Orange Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more heavy rains for the state of Maharashtra on July 12. The coastal district of Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha have all been placed on a Red Alert for July 12 as heavy to extremely heavy rain is expected in isolated places.

The Marathwada district has been placed on an Orange alert by the IMD as isolated heavy rainfall is expected on July 12.

An orange alert has also been placed for the capital of the state, Mumbai.

The press release from the meteorological department also added that squally weather (wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are also expected along and off Maharashtra. On July 12, strong winds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are also likely over over east central Arabian Sea. Hence an advisory has been made to the fishermen to not venture deep into the sea.