Maharashtra Monsoon Session Begins But Uncertainty Looms Over Post Of LoP

The Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly has begun on July 17 and the three-week session will conclude on August 4. There are 24 proposed bills in these session - out of which, 10 have received the Cabinet's nod while 14 are yet to be passed which will be tabled in the Assembly.

Monsoon Session starts in Maharashtra

This is the first session following former Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar breaking alliance with his uncle Sharad Pawar and joining hands with Shiv Sena-BJP llead Maharashtra govt resulting in NCP splits. A state of confusion was witnessed among the MLAs of NCP in the house as they were seated in a scattered way. While many sat with the government, other MLAs were seen seating with the opposition.

The Maharashtra Congress state president Nana Patole said, "We will stake claim for the Leader of the Opposition. The High Command will take a decision in this regard. Discussions are underway in this regard. We have more MLAs in the Legislative Council as well as in assembly and it will be decided in 2-3 days who will be the Leader of the Opposition in the house."

He further added that it's been more than a month since BJP is in the opposition in Karnataka but there's no one to question. "As far as Maharashtra is concerned, we will decide soon," he said.

While, Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA in Sharad Pawar faction, said, "So far it seems that Congress Party has the maximum number of MLAs in the opposition. So, it will be them to finalise the name of LoP but I feel that a youth in the Congress Party should be given this opportunity although it's their decision to decide on it".

Minister Uday Samant said, "You all know how weak or strong the Maha Vikas Aghadi is because as far as the opposition is concerned. There are a few MLAs remaining in the Uddhav Thackeray faction and after Ajit Pawar's switch, there's a decline in the number of NCP as well. So, the LoP should be appointed from the Congress party now, as it's their right."