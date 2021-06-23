Maharashtra: MVA Rift On Display As CM Uddhav Stays NCP Minister's Decision On MHADA Flats

In another sign of rift within the MVA, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stayed Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad's order pertaining to allocation of Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority (MHADA) flats. Awhad, an NCP legislator, decided to allot 100 flats in MHADA buildings to the Tata Memorial Hospital for housing relatives of cancer patients in wake of the difficulties faced by them. Interestingly, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had thanked Thackeray while handing over the keys of the aforesaid flats to Tata Memorial Centre director Dr. Rajendra Badwe on May 16.

The Chief Minister's decision was based on a letter written by Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Choudhari on June 21. The letter accessed by Republic TV mentioned that 750 Maharashtrian families are living in Sukhakarta and Vighnaharta housing societies that fall in his constituency. He expressed concern over the MHADA's decision to hand over flats in these buildings to the Tata Memorial Hospital.

Sena MLA stated, "Because of this decision, there is an atmosphere of concern and fear among the 750 families residing in these buildings. The residents of Sukhakarta and Vighnaharta are demanding that the new MHADA building in Bhoiwada should be utilised for housing cancer patients and their relatives. The residents of these buildings are scared because the COVID-19 spread is much more in COVID-19 patients."

Backing this demand, Choudhari asked the CM to immediately stay the order and proposed the Bhoiwada building as an alternative. Uddhav Thackeray wrote on the letter, "Principal Secretary (Housing), examine the issue and submit a report. Stayed till then".

Here is a copy of the letter:

Unease in the MVA

Despite winning a comfortable majority of its own in the 2019 Assembly election, NDA could not form the government over Shiv Sena's demand for the rotational CM post. Subsequently, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the CM of Maharashtra backed by new allies NCP and Congress on November 28, 2019. However, unease within the alliance has come to the fore on multiple occasions with the Sonia Gandhi-led party openly asserting that it wants to go solo in the next Assembly polls.

Similarly, tensions between NCP and Shiv Sena reportedly escalated over the handling of the Vazegate scandal after the latter insisted on Anil Deshmukh's resignation as the Home Minister. Moreover, speculation was rife about a possible change of guard in Maharashtra after a secret meeting between Sharad Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Ahmedabad in end-March. While NCP issued a denial, Shah's response that "not all things can be made public" was perceived as an admission that the meeting did take place.