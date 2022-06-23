Maharashtra: Nana Patole Asserts 'Congress With MVA'; Says BJP 'created' Political Turmoil

After blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) several times over the Maharashtra political turmoil, senior Congress leader and state party chief Nana Patole on Thursday blamed the saffron party once again, stating that the BJP is responsible for breaking the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government in the state. He also asserted that the state government is ready to face the no-confidence motion. This comes after rebel minister Eknath Shinde sent a letter signed by all the Shiv Sena and Independent MLAs in his camp to the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly.

Speaking to the media, Patole stated, "We were discussing the MVA auctions. After Sanjay Raut's statement, we started discussions. BJP tried to break MVA. We would try to continue the MVA alliance. Congress is a part of MVA and will stay with MVA. We will try to continue this government for 5 years." He added, "It's the Governor's decision now. BJP has created the turmoil, why are they not coming upfront? One should bring no confidence. Govt is ready for no-confidence. We are quite aware and Congress is standing tall with MVA. Why is the BJP silent?"

Earlier in the day, while speaking to Republic Media Network, Patole had slammed the BJP for the political instability and stated, "This entire game was played by the BJP. Why is the BJP feigning silence? Why doesn't BJP speak? This game is just a matter of a few days. It will end very soon. This game is happening due to ED. What BJP has done is impacting the development in the state."

Meanwhile, as per sources, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to break away from the MVA government amid the political crisis in Maharashtra. Earlier in the day, Republic TV learnt that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar asked his party members to remain prepared for a floor test in Maharashtra. Pawar reportedly spoke about the floor test scenario while chairing a meeting of key party leaders at his 'Silver Oak' residence in Mumbai.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis after senior minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, demanding that the party should break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with its former ally - BJP. However, the impasse continues as the Maharashtra CM has refused to concede to this demand. At present, Shinde claims to have the support of 42 MLAs. 35 from Shiv Sena and seven independents. Bharat Gogavale, who was appointed as chief whip by the rebel legislators, said that more MLAs would join them.

In a Facebook live address on Wednesday, Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA returned to Mumbai and made such a demand to him face-to-face. Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. Yesterday night, Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move back into 'Matoshree'.