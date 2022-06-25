'You Didn't Fit In Balasaheb's Ideology': Navneet Rana Hits Out At Uddhav Amid MVA Crisis

Independent Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Navneet Rana launched a series of attacks on Shiv Sena, stating that the incumbent Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray does not fit into his father and party founder Bal Thackeray's political ideology. Further commenting on the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, the leader claimed that Shiv Sena's senior leader Sanjay Raut is making threats to the families of the rebel Members of Legislative Assembly. She alleged that the Rajya Sabha MP had warned the rebel MLAs' family members that no one will be able to protect them. Rana also added that Raut is threatening them on the orders of Uddhav Thackeray.

Navneet Rana said, "Sanjay Raut is speaking aggressively as instructed by Uddhav Thackeray. He has claimed that the security of rebel MLAs, who leave them and want to form the original Shiv Sena, would be removed. Sanjay Raut said that even if their security is retained, there will be no one to protect the MLAs' families. Uddhav Thackeray you didn't fit in even one statement of Balasaheb's ideology which is prevalent for 56 years. He had said that the day he will be forced to form a government with the Congress, he will shut Shiv Sena."

Navneet Rana demands the President's rule in Maharashtra

Rana also demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah should, at the earliest, impose President's rule in the state amid the ongoing turmoil. She also asked the leader to provide security to the families of rebel MLAs, claiming their life is under threat. She said, "I appeal to Amit Shah to give security to MLAs' families. President's rule should be imposed in Maharashtra."

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena workers of the Uddhav camp have vandalised the office of rebel Shiv Sena MLA Tanaji Sawant office in Pune. Earlier, Shiv Sainiks were spotted in Nashik hurling ink and eggs at rebel leader Eknath Shinde's posters. They also sang "Eknath Shinde Hai Hai". Other dissident MLAs' posters, like Dilip Lande's, were also defaced. Another rebel MLA named Mangesh Kudalkar was targeted by the Shiv Sena workers. His office, which is in Mumbai's Kurla, was vandalised by the Shiv Sena workers.

Navneet Kaur stated that the 'goons of Uddhav Thackeray' have been rampant and needed to be reined in.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing turmoil, Eknath Shinde's breakaway Shiv Sena section have named their group as 'Shiv Sena - Balasaheb Thackeray.' The rebel camp has adequate numbers, but they are awaiting official registration of their organisation, said Sawantwadi MLA Deepak Kesarkar in a media interview. Kesarkar will probably be chosen to serve as the Shinde camp spokesperson.