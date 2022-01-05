Maharashtra: NCP Cancels All Public Meetings Amid COVID-19 Surge, Informs Nawab Malik

Witnessing a heavy surge in COVID-19 cases triggered by the Omicron variant in Maharashtra, the National Congress Party (NCP) has cancelled all its political and social events that had been scheduled to take place in the coming days. In a meeting chaired by NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, the decision was taken in view of the rising Coronavirus cases in the state, informed party leader Nawab Malik who also took part in the meeting with the other party leaders and ministers.

While speaking to the media after the party meeting, NCP leader and Maharashtra State Minister Nawab Malik said that concerned ministers and guardian ministers have also been instructed to visit their respective districts and review the COVID situation there. Also, they have been directed to hold discussions with the local administration for managing the situation in their districts.

"The party has taken the call to cancel any public meetings in the state as all COVID norms have to be followed," he said.

Later, a meeting with administration officials will also be held to collect the data gathered after reviewing the concerned districts. Apart from that, concerns were raised during the meeting due to a worrying increase of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Along with that, the party has asserted that no local body polls, including those of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), shall be conducted in Maharashtra in the absence of OBC seats.

Maharashtra COVID-19

While Maharashtra continues to register a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, the state reported fresh 18,466 Coronavirus cases on Tuesday with a spike of 6,303 cases as compared to Monday's tally followed by 28 fatalities. The state is the highest contributor of the infections triggered by the new variant and has also recorded a total of 653 Omicron cases so far.

Amid serious health concerns, the Maharashtra government is yet to ascertain a plan to impose a lockdown in the state. Stringent actions have been taken to contain the spread of the disease.

