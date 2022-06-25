Quick links:
Image: PTI/Republic TV
The series of fiery tweets by the rebel MLAs of Maharashtra continued on Sunday, with Eknath Shinde citing the thoughts of Hindutva of Balasaheb Thackeray, who he referred to as 'Hindu Samrat'. Taking to a microblogging site, Twitter, Shinde said that to 'save' Balasaheb's Shiv Sena, even if the rebel MLAs would have to die, it would be better. The rebel camp leader said they would consider it their 'destiny'.
"How can Balasaheb's Shiv Sena support people who had a direct connection with culprits of the Mumbai bomb blast, Dawood Ibrahim and those responsible for taking lives of innocent people of Mumbai. This is a step in Opposition to this...Better yet, take us all to the brink of death, " he tweeted, tagging Sanjay Raut, who had earlier in the day made some provocative statements against the MLAs.
मुंबई बाँबस्फोट घडवून निष्पाप मुंबईकरांचा जीव घेणाऱ्या दाऊदशी थेट संबंध असणाऱ्यांना हिंदुहृदयसम्राट वंदनीय बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांची शिवसेना समर्थन कशी करू शकते…?— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 26, 2022
यालाच विरोध म्हणून उचललेलं हे पाऊल; आम्हा सर्वांना मृत्यूच्या दारात घेऊन गेले तरी बेहत्तर..#MiShivsainik @rautsanjay61
With the political crisis in Maharashtra deepening, Republic learned that the Governor of the state Bhagat Singh Koshyari will give consent to appoint a Speaker for the Legislative Assembly in the next 48 hours. The post of Speaker in the Assembly fell vacant after Nana Patole stepped down following his appointment as the state president of the Congress and to elect his successor, an election will take place on the floor of the House.
This is how the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi stacks up, officially, Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs, Nationalist Congress Party 53 and Congress 44. Two NCP MLAs Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are currently in jail in connection with money laundering cases. The BJP has 106 MLAs and the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has three in the House. The Samajwadi Party, AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti party have two MLAs each. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Communist Party of India-Marxist, Peasants and Workers Party, Swabhimani Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Jansurajya Shakti Party and Krantikari Shetkari Party have one MLA each. Then there are 13 independent legislators which make up the remaining numbers.
In the face of a rebellion, as 50 MLAs- 38 from Shiv Sena, two MLAs of Prahar Jan Shakti Party and 11 independent MLAs are away from Maharashtra, the ruling Maha Vikas Adhadi would not have the numbers. This is working in favour of the BJP, which, with adequate numbers, will comfortably bring in a Speaker from the party.
Republic TV learnt that as soon as the Speaker is elected, the rebelling MLA, including Eknath Shinde will return to Maharashtra.
After the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camp moved Supreme Court challenging the ouster of Eknath Shinde, and the subsequent appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader, Republic learnt that Advocate Ravi Shankar Jandhyala has been appointed to represent the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly.
In the wake of political turmoil in Maharashtra, Home Minister of the State Dilip Walse Patil confirmed that there has been no major incident of disruption of law and order on Sunday. Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, the Nationalist Congress Party leader further confirmed that 'adequate security' has been provided at the office and residence of all the rebel MLAs who are presently in Guwahati, adding that at no point time, their security was withdrawn, as is being claimed.
Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari received a complaint from 38 MLAs of Shiv Sena, 2 MLAs of Prahar Jan Shakti Party and 7 independent MLAs stating that the security cover has been 'illegally and unlawfully withdrawn'. In the complaint, they had raised serious concerns about the safety of their homes and families in the context of provocation and threatening statements made by certain political leaders.
The Maharashtra Police is on alert and geared up to deal with any law and order issue which, (if at all ) arises. Prohibitory orders are in force in various parts of the State. Anybody trying to disrupt peace will be dealt with as per the law. @CMOMaharashtra— HMO Maharashtra (@maharashtra_hmo) June 26, 2022
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari addressed a letter to Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. In the letter dated June 26, Governor Koshiyari highlighted that despite directions having been issued to the state police to provide adequate police protection to the rebel MLAs on an immediate basis, offices and homes of some of them have been vandalised with the police being a 'mute spectator'.
Addressing the media, Aaditya Thackeray said, "On May 20, CM Uddhav Thackeray called Eknath Shinde & asked him to become CM, if he wanted to become so, but at that time, he did drama & started weeping. Just a month after, he broke into rebellion.
But they (Shinde faction) aren't capable of doing so, this isn't rebellion, this is separatism. They took undue advantage of CM Uddhav Thackeray's ill-health to do all of this."
Republic learnt that the rebel camp has moved Supreme Court challenging the removal of Eknath Shinde and the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader by the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly.
Maharashtra's Bhandara MLA Narendra Bhondekar's birthday celebrated at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati in the presence of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs.
#WATCH | Maharashtra's Bhandara MLA Narendra Bhondekar's birthday celebrated at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati in the presence of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs#MaharashtraPoliticalcrisis pic.twitter.com/rVq4GTkpGW— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022
As the Maha Vikas Aghadi stands on the brink of a collapse in Maharashtra, one of the partners in the alliance, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) exuded hope that things would look up. Speaking to the media, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that the MLAs are presently housed in Assam's Guwahati, but once they make their way back to Maharashtra, they would be asked to vote. Things will be clear then, as per the leader.
"It will be clear that the government under Uddhav Thackeray will continue," the veteran said, adding that his party's, as well as that of Congress' full support, is with the Shiv Sena. Earlier in the day, a meeting of the three alliance partners was held in Mumbai. Taking place at Sharad Pawar's Silve Oak residence, the meeting had in attendance Congress' Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan, Shiv Sena's Anil Parab and Anil Desai, on the rebellion by MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.
With the MVA government on the brink of a collapse, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in another fiery address claimed that there is a 'conspiracy unfolding' against Maharashtra. "They want to break Maharashtra into three parts," said Raut, adding that though 56 years old, Shiv Sena is still young and will fight back.
In the wake of the vandalism and outrage amid Maharashtra political turmoil, Republic Media Network learnt that Governor of the state Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote to the state Director-General of Police, Rajnish Seth as well as to the Police Commissioner of Mumbai Sanjay Pandey on June 26. Through the letter, Governor Koshyari has directed the police to provide security cover to all the rebel MLAs.
The direction comes acting on the complaint from 38 MLAs of Shiv Sena, 2 MLAs of Prahar Jan Shakti Party and 7 independent MLAs stating that the security cover has been 'illegally and unlawfully withdrawn'. "They have also raised serious concerns about the safety of their homes and families in context of provocation and threatening statements made by certain political leaders. Already, offices and homes of some of the MLAs have been vandalised with police being mute spectators," Governor Koshyari noted.
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar reacted to the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra highlighting that all MLAs have been taken to Assam. "When all of them will be back, and voting will be held. Then this thing will be clear that Uddhav Thackeray can run this govt," Pawar said.
In a video message accessed by Republic Media Network, Prakash Abitkar said, "The news by local media house about a quarrel among MLAs in Guwahati, which mentions my name too, is totally false. Don't trust such news."
ANI reported that a meeting of the Eknath Shinde camp is underway in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde has assured everyone that all MLA's families will be given central security. Discussion held on how to reach Mumbai safely, to stake a claim for forming govt in next 2 days and also on legal aspects
First visuals of Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant en route to Guwahati have been accessed by Republic.
#BREAKING | Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant enroute Guwahati, first visuals accessed.— Republic (@republic) June 26, 2022
Watch here-https://t.co/wDug1MMYG6 pic.twitter.com/WhdSCnPrl9
Proceedings have been initiated by Shiv Sena, confirmed Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat. "Under the 10th schedule of the Constitution, the concept of two-third applies only to mergers. Till today there is no merger," the Senior Advocate said.
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant while briefing the media said that legal action has been initiated, and the rebel MLAs have been served notice. "If you want to hear the authenticity of what is being told by us- Supreme court senior advocate Devdutta Kamat Ji is with us..He will answer you in detail," Sawant said.
#BREAKING | We have initiated legal action and served notices to concerned MLAs. This is now a legal battle: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant— Republic (@republic) June 26, 2022
Watch here-https://t.co/wDug1MMYG6 pic.twitter.com/aIVn7a6vKK
Republic learnt that rebel ministers Eknath Shinde, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, and Shambhuraj Desai are set to lose their portfolio as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to take action against them.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to the Mumbai CP and state DGP asking them to provide security to the MLAs who are camping in Guwahati with Eknath Shinde. The move comes a day after Shinde claimed that the security of 15 MLAs had been withdrawn by the Maharashtra government.
Meanwhile, the Centre today granted Y+ security to 15 rebel MLAs staying at the Radisson Blu hotel.
As per sources, Shiv Sena MLA and sitting minister Uday Samant has flown to Guwahati amid a political crisis in Maharashtra. He is likely to join the 50-strong breakaway faction led by Eknath Shinde. He will be flying to the Assam capital from Surat.
"If Eknath Shinde really followed Balasaheb, he would have said upfront that he wants to become Chief Minister. But he went to Surat and then to Assam. Several Ministers who have left the state will face action. The CM has the right to act against them," said Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray at a party program in Kalina.
He also slammed the Central government for providing security to the rebel MLAs, saying that CRPF security should have been given to Kashmiri Pandits.
Amid the tussle with the rebel faction, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray declared that Shiv Sena's symbol will always remain with the party. Thackeray claimed that the Shinde camp is running out of options and they have no choice but to merge with BJP.
Accusing the BJP of attempting to break Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole alleged that the saffron party was giving "Rs 50 crores each to the rebel MLAs." He also questioned the Centre's move to provide security to the Sena MLAs, who are currently camping in Guwahati.
Supporters of rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant vandalized the vehicle of a Shiv Sena leader in Maharashtra's Beed.
A meeting of the Eknath Shinde faction has begun in Guwahati hotel to discuss further strategies and legal aspects. Another important meeting could be held later today, reported ANI, citing sources.
Pune, Maharashtra | Shiv Sena workers hold 'joote maro andolan' against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs pic.twitter.com/fFvLrtIJM2— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022
Mumbai, Maharashtra | Shiv Sena workers hold bike rally to protest against the rebel shiv sena MLAs outside the Saamana office in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/dIYCdg540H— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022
The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are likely to challenge the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the party's legislative assembly leader in court. Shinde faction has stated such a move requires the support of at least 37 MLAs. Similarly on the same ground, they may demand disqualification of MLAs with Uddhav Thackeray's party.
A day after the Maharashtra government allegedly revoked the security of Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati, the Central government granted Y+ security to 15 rebel leaders. On the approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the CRPF has been tasked to provide security to the Maharashtra MLAs.
The 15 leaders include Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane,Prakas Surve, Sadanand Saranavnkar,Yogesh Dada Kadam,Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Rathod, Dadaji Bhuse, Dilip Lande, Balaji Kalyanar and Sandipan Bhumare.