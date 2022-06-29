Quick links:
Image: ANI/Twitter
Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde- the leader of the rebellion in Shiv Sena is on the way to seek blessings in the Kamakhya temple. The rebel MLAs are likely to return to Mumbai today.
The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who have been holed up at a Guwahati hotel for nearly a week now might leave for Mumbai today itself, sources revealed. Before departing for the airport, they are likely to visit the Kamakhya Temple.
As per sources, MVA is likely to seek an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court today seeking deferring of the floor test. This comes after Devendra Fadnavis and 8 other Independent MLAs urged the Governor to order a floor test in the wake of 39 out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs withdrawing their support to NCP and Congress. On June 27, the apex court had refused to impose a stay on the floor test.
In a massive development on June 28, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and demanded a floor test. He was accompanied by other BJP leaders such as state president Chandrakant Patil, Pravin Darekar and Ashish Shelar. Earlier in the day, he held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda to reportedly formulate the strategy for the floor test and the subsequent formation of the government with the rebel Sena MLAs.
Speaking to the media, Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "We have submitted a letter to the Governor- via email as well as physically. In the letter, we have mentioned that 39 MLAs are not in the state. They do not want to be part of the government. We have submitted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi seems in lack of confidence, and hence, called for a floor test. Now, it is up to the Governor". As per sources, 8 Independent MLAs also sent a letter to the Governor demanding a floor test.
#UddhavFloorTest | 8 Independent MLAs have written to Governor. 39 Shiv Sena MLAs are not with govt. Along with the letter, we've also referenced SC's verdict. Governor will take decision and we hope he will ask CM to prove majority: Devendra Fadnavis https://t.co/ZJc1PU1upF… pic.twitter.com/lmqeGjXmdN— Republic (@republic) June 28, 2022
In a last-ditch attempt to save his government, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. He stated, "You are stuck in Guwahati for the past few days. Every day new information is coming out about you, and many of you are also in touch. You are still in Shiv Sena at heart. The family members of some of you MLAs have also contacted me and conveyed their sentiments to me."
"As the head of the Shiv Sena family, I respect your sentiments. As the head of the Shiv Sena family, I am telling you that it is not late yet. Come and sit in front of me, clear the confusion in the minds of Shiv Sainiks and there will be a solution. We will sit together and work out a solution. Do not fall prey to someone's lies. The respect given by Shiv Sena cannot be found anywhere. If you come forward and speak, there will be a way out. As Shiv Sena party chief and head of the family, I still worry about you. Talk face-to-face and we will work out a solution," he added.
Rejecting this offer, Eknath Shinde opined, "On the one hand, his son and spokesperson call the Shiv Sainiks of honourable Balasaheb pigs, rubbish, dogs, ignorant, and corpses, refer to their fathers, while on the other hand, he (Uddhav Thackeray) appeals to the MLAs for reconciliation to save the anti-Hindu MVA governments. What does it mean?"
एका बाजूला आपल्या पुत्राने व प्रवक्त्याने वंदनीय बाळासाहेबांच्या शिवसैनिकांना डुकरं,नाल्याचीघाण,रेडा,कुत्रे,जाहील व मृतदेह म्हणायचे,त्यांचा बाप काढायचा तर दुसऱ्या बाजूला मात्र हिंदूविरोधी मविआसरकार वाचवण्यासाठी याच आमदारांना समेटाची हाक द्यायची,याचा अर्थ काय?#donttrickmaharashtra— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 28, 2022
The MVA government took away the portfolios of the Eknath Shinde camp to ensure the smooth functioning of departments. Overall, 5 Ministers and 4 Ministers of State have been divested of their portfolios owing to their unauthorized absence. These include Eknath Shinde, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, Uday Samant, Shamburaj Desai, Rajendra Yadravkar, Abdul Sattar and Bacchu Kadu who are holed up at a Guwahati hotel currently. Their portfolios have been distributed among the existing Ministers in the Maharashtra Cabinet.
On June 27, the Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala heard a plea filed by Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde and MLA Bharat Gogawale against Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal This came after Zirwal asked Eknath Shinde, Chimanrao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Anil Bhabhar, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar and Prakash Surve to respond on an application by Shiv Sena seeking their disqualification by 5 pm on June 27.
Shinde and Gogawale sought a stay on the disqualification proceedings and the approval of Ajay Choudhari's appointment as Legislative Party Leader. In a big relief to the rebels, the SC extended the time granted by the Deputy Speaker to submit their response until July 12. Moreover, the state government assured that no harm will be caused to the lives, liberty and properties of the 39 MLAs and their families. The apex court also refused to impose a stay on the floor test.
In a key development, the Ministry of Home Affairs provided Y+ security to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra, sources revealed. Addressing a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Walse Patil, DGP Rajnish Seth and all Police Commissioners on June 25, 38 Sena MLAs complained that the security provided to them at their residence and family members has been withdrawn as an "act of revenge". Demanding the immediate restoration of the security cover, they warned that MVA leaders will be held responsible if their family members are harmed.
The MLAs also hinted they were forced to move out of the state owing to security concerns. The CRPF has been tasked to provide security. As per sources, Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakash Surve, Sadanand Saranavnkar, Yogesh Kadam, Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Rathod, Dadaji Bhuse, Dilip Lande, Balaji Kalyankar and Sandipan Bhumare have been provided CRPF's security cover.
In a massive political development on July 21, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. This came in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. While Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar and party MLC Ravindra Phatak met Shinde seeking a truce, the latter reportedly insisted that the party should ally with BJP once again.
The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati in the wee hours of July 22. Though rumour mills were abuzz that the MVA government will recommend the dissolution of the Assembly, no such proposal was discussed in the Cabinet meeting held later in the day. Meanwhile, 34 MLAs signed a resolution retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party leader and appointed Bharat Gogawale as the new Sena chief whip.
In a Facebook Live session thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA comes back to Mumbai and makes such a demand in face-to-face interaction. Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move into Matoshree and was greeted by hundreds of supporters.