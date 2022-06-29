In a last-ditch attempt to save his government, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. He stated, "You are stuck in Guwahati for the past few days. Every day new information is coming out about you, and many of you are also in touch. You are still in Shiv Sena at heart. The family members of some of you MLAs have also contacted me and conveyed their sentiments to me."

"As the head of the Shiv Sena family, I respect your sentiments. As the head of the Shiv Sena family, I am telling you that it is not late yet. Come and sit in front of me, clear the confusion in the minds of Shiv Sainiks and there will be a solution. We will sit together and work out a solution. Do not fall prey to someone's lies. The respect given by Shiv Sena cannot be found anywhere. If you come forward and speak, there will be a way out. As Shiv Sena party chief and head of the family, I still worry about you. Talk face-to-face and we will work out a solution," he added.

Rejecting this offer, Eknath Shinde opined, "On the one hand, his son and spokesperson call the Shiv Sainiks of honourable Balasaheb pigs, rubbish, dogs, ignorant, and corpses, refer to their fathers, while on the other hand, he (Uddhav Thackeray) appeals to the MLAs for reconciliation to save the anti-Hindu MVA governments. What does it mean?"