Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena Seeks Listing Of Pleas In SC; Key Meetings Today

The Uddhav Thackeray faction filed a plea in the SC demanding an early hearing of the pleas pertaining to the political upheaval in Maharashtra. It stressed, "That despite FOUR JUDICIAL ORDERS of this Hon’ble Court directing the matters to be listed on 11.07.2022, the said matters have not been listed by the Registry. It is pertinent to note that the disqualification proceedings under the Tenth Schedule are fixed on 12.07.2022. If the Writ Petitions before this Hon’ble Court are not listed prior to 12.07.2022, it will result in a further complication on 12.07.2022 since, it is now the contention of Shri Sunil Prabhu, the petitioner in the disqualification proceedings, that given the incapacity of the newly elected speaker as well as his palpable bias, this
Hon’ble Court ought to decide on the issue of disqualification itself so as to prevent the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution from becoming a caricature at the hands of delinquent MLAs who have committed the constitutional sin of defection".
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Principal Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat filed a counter-affidavit in the Supreme Court. Seeking the disposal of the writ petition filed by the Eknath Shinde camp challenging the disqualification proceedings against them, he stressed, "That on July 3, the members of the Legislative Assembly passed a resolution electing Rahul Narwekar as the Honourable Speaker of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly which was passed by 164 votes". Accordingly, he held that the disqualification pleas will now be adjudicated by Narwekar.
As per sources, a meeting of the BJP core committee is likely to take place today amid the SC hearing. This meeting might be held at Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' 'Sagar' residence.
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the party MPs at noon today to take a decision on the next week's presidential election. Some Shiv Sena MPs including Rahul Shewale and Rajendra Gavit had earlier asked the leadership to support Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate. In the past, the Sena had broken ranks with the NDA and supported the candidatures of Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee (both Congress leaders). The Sena left the NDA in 2019 as the party formed government with the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra after ditching the old ally BJP.
On July 3, the Eknath Shinde-led government received a big boost as BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate Rajan Salvi. A total of 11 MLAs including 7 NCP legislators were not present during the Assembly session when the voting took place. In another blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, Narwekar reinstated the Maharashtra CM as the Sena's Legislative Party leader and approved the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the party chief whip in the place of Sunil Prabhu.
A day later, the state government won the vote of confidence. Apart from MLAs of BJP, Shiv Sena, smaller parties and Independents, the ruling coalition also secured the votes of Uddhav camp MLA Santosh Bangar and PWPI legislator Shyamsundar Shinde. This implies that 40 out of 55 Sena MLAs are now with the government. On the other hand, the opposition secured only 99 votes- 8 less than what it bagged in the Speaker's election a day earlier.
On July 11, the Supreme Court is likely to hear a bunch of petitions pertaining to the political upheaval in Maharashtra triggered by the rebellion in Shiv Sena. The future of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government hinges on the verdict of the SC. The verdict will also have ramifications on the prospective fight for the 'bow & arrow' symbol of Shiv Sena.
Here are the petitions which will come up for hearing:
Eknath Shinde & 15 other MLAs challenged the disqualification proceedings initiated against them and Shinde's replacement as the Legislative Party leader with Ajay Choudhari. The SC extended the time granted by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to respond to the disqualification notice until July 12.
Uddhav Thackeray faction's chief whip Sunil Prabhu sought a stay on the floor test scheduled for June 30. The SC refused to interfere at that juncture after which the Shiv Sena president stepped down as the Chief Minister.
A day after Eknath Shinde took oath as the CM of Maharashtra, Prabhu filed an interlocutory application seeking the interim suspension of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs until the final adjudication of the disqualification proceedings against them. However, the SC denied any urgent relief on July 1.
Minutes before the vote of confidence on July 4, the Thackeray camp challenged newly-elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision to reinstate Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader and replace Prabhu as the Chief Whip with Bharat Gogawale. Once again, the SC did not grant interim relief.
On July 8, the Uddhav Thackeray camp challenged the decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite Shinde to form the government citing that he and the rebels are liable to be disqualified as they haven't merged with any other party. They also urged the SC to quash the Speaker's election and vote of confidence which was conducted on July 3 and 4 respectively.