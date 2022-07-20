Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: SC To Hear Shiv Sena Pleas Today; ED To Quiz Sanjay Raut

Today, a Supreme Court bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli will hear a bunch of petitions pertaining to the political upheaval in Maharashtra triggered by the rebellion in Shiv Sena. The future of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government hinges on the verdict of the SC. The verdict will also have ramifications on the prospective fight for the 'bow & arrow' symbol of Shiv Sena.

Here are the petitions which will come up for hearing:

1. Eknath Shinde & 15 other MLAs challenged the disqualification proceedings initiated against them and Shinde's replacement as the Legislative Party leader with Ajay Choudhari. The SC extended the time granted by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to respond to the disqualification notice until July 12.

2. Uddhav Thackeray faction's chief whip Sunil Prabhu sought a stay on the floor test scheduled for June 30. The SC refused to interfere at that juncture after which the Shiv Sena president stepped down as the Chief Minister.

3. A day after Eknath Shinde took oath as the CM of Maharashtra, Prabhu filed an interlocutory application seeking the interim suspension of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs until the final adjudication of the disqualification proceedings against them. However, the SC denied any urgent relief on July 1.

4. Minutes before the vote of confidence on July 4, the Thackeray camp challenged newly-elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision to reinstate Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader and replace Prabhu as the Chief Whip with Bharat Gogawale. Once again, the SC did not grant interim relief.

5. On July 8, the Uddhav Thackeray camp challenged the decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite Shinde to form the government citing that he and the rebels are liable to be disqualified as they haven't merged with any other party. They also urged the SC to quash the Speaker's election and vote of confidence which was conducted on July 3 and 4 respectively.