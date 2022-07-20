Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: SC To Hear Shiv Sena Pleas Today; ED To Quiz Sanjay Raut

Quick links:
Quoting novelist Premchand, Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut opined, "The easiest job in the world is to cheat your own people". This was seen as a veiled dig at rebel party MLAs and MPs who are with Eknath Shinde.
The Maharashtra government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its order dated March 24 transferring all cases against suspended Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh to the CBI. While 4 cases pertain to extortion, another case was registered under the Prevention of Atrocities Act. A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh will hear the plea today.
As Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut is set to appear before the ED today, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya posted a cryptic tweet. He stated, "Now, it is Sanjay Raut's turn". In the wake of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey's arrest, this is perceived as an indication that the same fate awaits Raut.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been summoned again today for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates', officials said Tuesday. The RS MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta. He was questioned once in this case on July 1 and spent about 10 hours with the investigating officer during which his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the PMLA.
In another blow, ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray lost control of the Shiv Sena Lok Sabha party. This came after 12 out of 19 MPs- Shrirang Barne, Bhavana Gawali, Rajendra Gavit, Hemant Godse, Prataprao Jadhav, Sadashiv Lokhande, Sanjay Mandlik, Dhairyasheel Mane, Hemant Patil, Rahul Shewale, Shrikant Shinde and Krupal Tumane joined the Eknath Shinde camp on July 19. Based on their representation to Speaker Om Birla, Rahul Shewale replaced Vinayak Raut as the Shiv Sena leader in Lok Sabha while Bhavana Gawali was retained as the party chief whip.
On July 3, the Eknath Shinde-led government received a big boost as BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate Rajan Salvi. A total of 11 MLAs including 7 NCP legislators were not present during the Assembly session when the voting took place. In another blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, Narwekar reinstated the Maharashtra CM as the Sena's Legislative Party leader and approved the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the party chief whip in the place of Sunil Prabhu.
A day later, the state government won the vote of confidence. Apart from MLAs of BJP, Shiv Sena, smaller parties and Independents, the ruling coalition also secured the votes of Uddhav camp MLA Santosh Bangar and PWPI legislator Shyamsundar Shinde. This implies that 40 out of 55 Sena MLAs are now with the government. On the other hand, the opposition secured only 99 votes- 8 less than what it bagged in the Speaker's election.
Today, a Supreme Court bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli will hear a bunch of petitions pertaining to the political upheaval in Maharashtra triggered by the rebellion in Shiv Sena. The future of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government hinges on the verdict of the SC. The verdict will also have ramifications on the prospective fight for the 'bow & arrow' symbol of Shiv Sena.
Here are the petitions which will come up for hearing:
1. Eknath Shinde & 15 other MLAs challenged the disqualification proceedings initiated against them and Shinde's replacement as the Legislative Party leader with Ajay Choudhari. The SC extended the time granted by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to respond to the disqualification notice until July 12.
2. Uddhav Thackeray faction's chief whip Sunil Prabhu sought a stay on the floor test scheduled for June 30. The SC refused to interfere at that juncture after which the Shiv Sena president stepped down as the Chief Minister.
3. A day after Eknath Shinde took oath as the CM of Maharashtra, Prabhu filed an interlocutory application seeking the interim suspension of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs until the final adjudication of the disqualification proceedings against them. However, the SC denied any urgent relief on July 1.
4. Minutes before the vote of confidence on July 4, the Thackeray camp challenged newly-elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision to reinstate Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader and replace Prabhu as the Chief Whip with Bharat Gogawale. Once again, the SC did not grant interim relief.
5. On July 8, the Uddhav Thackeray camp challenged the decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite Shinde to form the government citing that he and the rebels are liable to be disqualified as they haven't merged with any other party. They also urged the SC to quash the Speaker's election and vote of confidence which was conducted on July 3 and 4 respectively.