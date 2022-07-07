Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari Awarded Honorary Doctor Of Science Degree

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@OfficeOfNG
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was on Thursday conferred honorary degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) by Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidhyapeeth in Maharashtra's Akola.
Governor and Chancellor of public universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari awarded the degree to the Union minister for road transport and highways at the 36th convocation ceremony of the university.
कृषी क्षेत्रातील बहुमोल योगदानाबद्दल डॉ. पंजाबराव देशमुख कृषी विद्यापीठाच्या वतीने केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री @nitin_gadkari जी यांना 'डॉक्टर ऑफ सायन्स' ही मानद पदवी देऊन सन्मानित करण्यात आले. pic.twitter.com/5DRRYy3EOM— Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) July 7, 2022
Former Vice-Chancellor Dr Motilal Madan, VC Dr Vilas Bhale, registrar, deans of faculty, professors, teachers and graduating students were present on the occasion.
विद्यापीठाच्या ३६व्या दीक्षांत समारंभात आज राज्याचे सन्माननीय राज्यपाल तथा विद्यापीठाचे कुलपती श्री @BSKoshyari जी यांच्या हस्ते श्री गडकरीजी यांना ही पदवी प्रदान करण्यात आली. pic.twitter.com/hSxL5AsS2I— Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) July 7, 2022
Graduates who received gold medals and other prizes were felicitated on the occasion.
