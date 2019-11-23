Maharashtra: 'Now You Know What It Meant', Says Gadkari On 'anything Can Happen' Remark

Even as big surprise came on Saturday morning with Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister again, and Ajit Pawar taking oath as his deputy, Union Minister, and BJP's senior leader Nitin Gadkari said that now people know what he meant. Hinting at his statement wherein he had said that 'anything can happen in cricket and politics', Gadkari while speaking in an event in Nagpur on Saturday, said, "I had earlier said anything can happen in cricket and politics, now you can understand what I meant."

The BJP leader also added that Maharashtra needs a stable government and so will it be under the able leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. "Everyone was worried about what will happen in Maharashtra, now see what has happened, now you know what I meant. Maharashtra has got its CM and deputy CM today and the government will be a stable one," he said.

Earlier on November 14, addressing a public gathering in Mumbai, Gadkari had said: "Anything can happen in cricket and politics. Somewhere you will feel that you are losing the match, but the result is exactly opposite to that," he said. When asked about the Maharashtra government formation, he added, "The party who is forming the government will give an appropriate answer for that. In Indian experience, this will not create a difference, with respect to projects."

Fadnavis takes oath as CM, Sena rebels

In a massive turn of events on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. What came as a bigger surprise was that NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. While BJP is claiming that Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support. Meanwhile, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs will break away to support the BJP-led government. The governor has given BJP a deadline of November 30 to prove their majority.

Pawar invokes anti-defection

Soon after the development, distancing himself and his party from the Ajit Pawar's decision, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar stated that there is an anti-defection law in place. However, he has not yet taken any decision on the Ajit Pawar. He has claimed that BJP does not have the numbers and that the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will do whatever is necessary.

Assembly elections result

The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly. The tussle began between the Mahayuti alliance partners when Shiv Sena demanded that CM's post must be shared by both the parties on the basis of 50:50 formula. BJP not only denied that any such formula in place, but they also claimed that Sena betrayed people's mandate. Soon after that Sena, NCP and Congress began talks to form an alliance government amid President's rule in the state. Almost when the Sena declared that Uddhav Thackeray will be next CM, massive turn of events took place and Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as CM and deputy CM respectively.

