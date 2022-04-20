'Maharashtra On Alert After Delhi Violence, Attempts To Destroy Peace Started': HM Patil

In the aftermath of the Jahangirpuri violence, Maharashtra has been put on 'alert mode' to tackle any untoward incidents to spoil the environment, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Wednesday. Patil revealed that police had been ordered to maintain the law and order situation in the state after attempts to 'destroy peace' began in the last few days.

"After what happened in Delhi, we have inputs that there may be attempts to spoil the atmosphere in Maharashtra, we've ordered police to be on alert mode. It's our responsibility to maintain law and order in the state but in the last few days the work to destroy peace has started," said the Maharashtra Home Minister.

The statement comes after the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Tuesday proposed to block 22 accounts on different social media platforms for propagating communal disharmony. Of these 22 accounts, 20 are on Twitter, while others are on Instagram and Facebook.

Observing the current atmosphere of the country, 48 police stations under the cybercrime department are actively filtering out accounts that post objectionable and defamatory content, said Maharashtra Cyber Cell Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjay Shintre. He also informed that several accounts on social media belong to fake organizations and individuals who are using morphed photos, editing, and deep fake technology to spread communal discord.

Clashes in various states across India

Communal clashes have been witnessed across India over the past two weeks, first during Ram Navami on April 10 and later on Hanuman Jayanthi on April 16, where processings were targeted by stone-pelters. Violence was reported in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand during the Ram Navami processions, while clashes were reported from Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Andhra Pradesh during Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations.

The situation in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri continues to remain tense after the NDMC on Wednesday ran bulldozers over illegal constructions, evoking the SC to issue a status-quo on the action till it hears it again tomorrow. Political parties have come down heavily on the bulldozer crackdown, accusing the BJP of targeting minorities, even as the civic body confirms that action was taken against illegal encroachers and had nothing to do with the Shobha Yatra violence.

(With agency inputs)