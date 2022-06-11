Maharashtra: On RS Poll Drubbing, Miffed Shiv Sena Alleges Backstabbing, Invalid Votes

After the BJP won three of the six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Saturday alleged that they have been 'backstabbed' as they are aware under 'whose' directions the central agencies work in the country. In a nail-biting battle of Rajya Sabha elections, Maharashtra's ruling alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress witnessed a setback as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three of the six Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said, "We have been backstabbed. No action was taken against Sudhir Mungantiwar".

It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling MVA alliance wrote a letter to Election Commission (ECI), which was signed by Shiv Sena’s Anil Desai, NCP’s Jayant Patil and Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat, seeking the votes of senior BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar and independent MLA Ravi Rana, who supported the BJP candidate in Friday’s voting, be declared invalid.

"We all know that under whose direction the central agencies are working," Arvind Sawant alleged.

The counting of votes in the Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra was delayed by eight hours as the BJP approached the Election Commission alleging infringement of rules by three MLAs of the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Mahrashtra Rajya Sabha Elections

In a result declared in the early hours of Saturday, Shiv Sena witnessed a major setback as the BJP got all of its three candidates elected in the fiercely contested elections. The BJP candidates who won the elections included Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mhadik.

The Shiv Sena, which had fielded two candidates, managed to get Sanjay Raut elected while its second candidate Sanjay Pawar lost.

On Friday, the election for the six Rajya Sabha seats was held. Imran Pratapgadi, the Congress’ lone candidate overrode unrest within the party. Senior NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel emerged as a winner as well.

(Image: RepublicWorld)