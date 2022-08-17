MVA Protests Outside Maharashtra Assembly, Accuses Shinde Govt Of 'neglecting Farmers'

Just before the Monsoon session of the Maharashtra State Assembly began on Wednesday, August 17, the Opposition, including the workers of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, protested against the Eknath Shinde-led government, demanding the declaration of ‘wet-drought’ in flood-hit areas in the state.

The leaders of the NCP, Congress, and the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena yelled anti-government slogans while being led by Opposition Leader Ajit Pawar. Members of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, including MLA Aaditya Thackeray, took part in the sloganeering. Some Opposition members were also spotted carrying placards accusing the Shinde-Fadnavis government of shirking away from its duty to protect the farmers, especially after the heavy rains that Maharashtra has witnessed.

"This government has ignored the plight of farmers who lost their crops due to excess rains. The government's legitimacy is also in doubt and being debated legally," an opposition leader said from the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex in south Mumbai.

Leader of NCP and former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar took to Twitter to post about the protest. "On the first day of the Legislative Monsoon Session today, the illegitimate traitor government was strongly condemned on behalf of #MVA on the steps of the House. We demanded to declare wet drought, announce immediate help to the farmers, give justice to the common people, " he tweeted.

Aditya Thackeray also took to the micro-blogging site to share photos from the protests and said," Standing up for people’s voice and morality in politics!"

विधान भवन!



Standing up for people’s voice and morality in politics! pic.twitter.com/M8JH2PHJXQ — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 17, 2022

Maha Govt to double compensation for rain-hit farmers

These protests come even after the Shinde-Fadnavis government decided to double the amount of compensation that the farmers affected by the excessive rains in July are entitled to get last week. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had made the announcement after the first meeting of his expanded cabinet.

“As per the current NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) norms, a farmer receives Rs 6,800 per hectare as compensation. We have decided to double the amount," he told reporters.

“Also, earlier NDRF norms were applicable for damage to crops on maximum of two hectares. We have decided to change it to three hectares,” he said.

However, Ajit Pawar lashed out at CM Shinde saying, "The doubling of compensation amount is inadequate because NDRF norms do not cover all the affected people. They only cover the farmers who lost their crops. This decision is an eyewash."

(With agency inputs)