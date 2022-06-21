Maharashtra Political Crisis: Amruta Fadnavis Tweets About 'deceitful King', Deletes It

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government in Maharashtra confronts a major political crisis, social activist Amruta Fadnavis tweeted a cryptic post on her official Twitter account, which she deleted later. In her retracted tweet, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife wrote in Hindi, 'Ek tha Kapti Raja' (There was once a deceitful King).

However, she didn't take any names or specify whom she was referring to in her tweet but it came on a very prominent day when the Maharashtra government witnessed a major political setback.

Amruta Fadnavis tweeted on June 21 at 8.35 p.m. Though she withdrew her tweet, her post already received 187 retweets and 904 likes.

Maharashtra political crisis

Trouble ensued for the Uddhav Thackeray regime after state minister Eknath Shinde arrived in BJP-ruled Gujarat early on Tuesday morning along with 17 MLAs of the Shiv Sena, a number that has now swelled and is now speculated to be more than the number that remains with the MVA.

This comes less than a day after the saffron party swept the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, winning 5 of the 10 seats. The BJP managed to cross the 134 mark, just 11 short of the majority number, suggesting that several MLAs cross-voted.

The BJP has also refuted having any hand in the political crisis. So far, there has not been any proposal regarding government formation either from the BJP or from Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil affirmed. However, he added that 'anything can happen in politics at any time'.

As per latest update, 30 Shiv Sena MLAs and 2 independent MLAs are with Eknath Shinde in Le Meridian Hotel in Gujarat's Surat. They are said to be in constant touch with the BJP and are even scheduled to meet Devendra Fadnavis, said sources.

On the other hand, Congress, which is one of the partners in the MVA alliance has called for an emergency meeting on Wednesday, June 22. All 44 MLAs have been asked to be present at the meeting. At the Monday's meeting called by Balasaheb Thorat, 30 MLAs were present.

Rebel Eknath Shinde insists on Shiv Sena-BJP tie-up

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, one of the two envoys of CM revealed that they had a meeting with Eknath Shinde for 1.5 hours in Surat and made him speak to Uddhav Thackeray on phone, where he sought more time to make a decision. He also expressed his anger over the protest that is being carried out against him in Maharashtra as he has still not resigned from the party.

Shinde, who is leading the Shiv Sena rebels reiterated his demand that Shiv Sena should form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party citing the party's 'Hindutva' ideology. It is pertinent to mention that in the wake of the internal rebellion, Eknath Shinde has been removed as Shiv Sena's legislative leader in the Maharashtra Assembly.

The decision has been taken after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In place of Shinde, Ajay Chaudhary has been appointed as Sena's Legislative group leader of the Maharashtra assembly.

(Image: PTI)