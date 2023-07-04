Maharashtra: BJP, Shiv Sena To Share Cabinet Berths Equally, Say Sources

The remaining Cabinet berths in Maharashtra after the induction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ministers will be shared equally between the Shiv Sena and the BJP, top sources told Republic on Tuesday. "The remaining 14 Cabinet berths yet to be allocated will be shared on a 50:50 basis with 7-7 ministers from both parties," the source said.

The maximum number of ministers that could be inducted into the Cabinet in the Maharashtra state government is 43. Before the addition of the 9 NCP ministers on July 2, there were 20 ministers in the Cabinet including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Post the decision of the NCP to join the ruling Shiv Sena–BJP alliance government, the number of Cabinet ministers increased to 29, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, leaving 14 more Cabinet berths open for allocation.

NCP joins BJP–Shiv Sena coalition

Amid the political drama in Maharashtra, CM Shinde on Tuesday (July 4) said he will introduce new Ministers in the Cabinet. All NCP ministers arrived in the Mantralaya for the maiden Cabinet meeting after the NCP joined the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government.

In a major political development on Sunday, July 2, Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, and eight other NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as ministers in the Shinde cabinet. NCP working president Praful Patel also jumped ship and joined Ajit Pawar.