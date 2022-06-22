Maharashtra Political Crisis: Chhagan Bhujbal Says, "NCP Is Ready For Midterm Elections"

Amid the unrest in the ruling MVA government in Maharashtra, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal denied the possibility of a midterm election in the state and stressed if an election is held then 'NCP is ready'. In a recent update, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has reached YB Chavan centre in Mumbai to meet Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and discuss the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal told reporters, "Midterm elections? There have been no talks yet. What can I say?"

Responding to the current political development, he stated, "Let us see if we could find any way or direction to resolve the matters".

Denying rumors of Uddhav Thackeray resigning from the CM post, the NCP leader said, "We are ready for elections".

It is learned that following the MVA government holding a Cabinet meeting, Uddhav Thackeray may resign.

Kamal Nath in Maharashtra

As Kamal Nath is scheduled to hold a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party in Maharashtra, he told reporters, "41 MLAs out of 44 MLAs attended the meeting here while 3 are on the way. The politics BJP has started is of money & muscle power which is against the constitution. I have seen this a lot...Unity will prevail in Shiv Sena under Udhhav Thackeray".

On Tuesday, Kamal Nath was appointed as an AICC observer in Maharashtra following the reports of Shiv Sena MLAs led by dissident leader Eknath Shinde are camping in Gujarat and further could pose a threat to the ruling MVA government.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the Congress party was held at the residence of the minister and party leader Balasaheb Thorat amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Eknath Shinde gone incommunicado

Senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, and some Independent MLAs who were staying at Le Meridien hotel in Surat, left for Guwahati in the early hours of Wednesday. With Shinde clearly hosted by the BJP is gathering momentum to topple the government, this is now a full-blown crisis for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. After two emissaries from Uddhav Thackeray reached out to Shinde at his Surat hotel, the shifting from Gujarat to Assam happened in just hours.

On Monday amid cross-voting by MLAs believed to be on the government side, five candidates of Maharashtra's ruling alliance and five of the BJP got elected to the Legislative Council.