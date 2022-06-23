Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde Meets Rebel MLAs Who Reached Guwahati Today

In a recent development in the Maharashtra political crisis, Senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde met two party MLAs, Sada Sarvankar and Mangesh Kudalkar, who arrived in Guwahati, Assam, today (June 23). It is further learned that Rebel Maharashtra MLAs camping at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati also met former MoS Home and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar on Thursday.

In the learning morning hours of Thursday, three more Shiv Sena MLAs left Mumbai and reached Assam to join Eknath Shinde's camp.

According to sources, a total of 42 Maharashtra MLAs including 34 MLAs from Shiv Sena and 8 Independent MLAs are present with Eknath Shinde at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.

On the other end, a meeting is underway at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, ministers Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad & party leader Sunil Tatkare are present in the meeting.

Uddhav Thackeray ready to leave CM post

On Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray addressed the recent political development witnessed in Maharashtra and said he was ready to step down as Chief Minister if the rebels wanted him to.

In his Facebook Live interaction, Uddhav Thackeray said, “If any of my MLA says that they don’t want me to be the chief minister, I am ready to resign. I am not someone who will fight for a chair".

Thackeray said he was not someone who will fight for the chair and so invited Shinde and other rebels to come back to Mumbai and have direct talks with him over the issues.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, and some Independent MLAs who were staying at Le Meridien hotel in Surat, left for Guwahati in the early hours of Wednesday. With Shinde clearly hosted by the BJP is gathering momentum to topple the government, this is now a full-blown crisis for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

