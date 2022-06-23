Maharashtra Political Crisis: How Does Anti-Defection Law Work?

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra plunged into a political crisis after senior Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within his party, demanding that it break ties with the NCP and Congress and join hands with its 'natural ally' BJP. Amid an impasse between the two sides, Shinde on Wednesday sought more time from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in order to showcase the strength of his rebel brigade.

The fate of the MVA government and Shinde's rebellion lies in the fines print of the Anti-Defection Law, which pertains to the disqualification of MLAs who after being elected on the ticket of a political party, voluntarily give up their party membership. Here is how Eknath Shinde can avoid the Anti-Defection Law and successfully bring down the tripartite government.

Anti-Defection Law: Rule of two-thirds

The most important condition that the rebel MLAs need to successfully evade the Anti-Defection Law is the rule of two-thirds. The law does not apply if the number of MLAs who leave a political party constitutes two-thirds of the party’s strength in the legislature. This means that out of 55 elected Shiv Sena MLAs in the state assembly if over 37 have rebelled, they can either merge with another party or become a separate group in the legislature without facing disqualification. However, if the number falls below the two-third mark, they are prohibited from joining a political party, and in case they do, they can lose their membership in the legislature.

How can MLAs prove their numbers?

There are several routes that the rebel MLAs can adopt to showcase their strength and avoid disqualification. First, the MLAs or the Chief Minister can directly approach the Governor, who plays a crucial role when the state plunges into political instability. Taking cognizance of the developments, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari can ask Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to convene the Assembly and prove his majority on the floor of the House. In case the Chief Minister makes the recommendation of dissolution to the Governor, early elections may come into play.

The call to accept or reject the proposal lies completely with the Governor. Yesterday, Republic reported that Koshyari may reject such a proposal and seek a stable option. It is important to mention that the Governor may not dissolve the legislature if he believes that the recommendation is coming from a council of ministers who do not enjoy the confidence of the state legislature.

What is the role of the Assembly Speaker?

An Assembly Speaker is responsible for deciding whether an MLA has left a party or a group that constitutes two-thirds of a party. In Maharashtra however, t he position of the Speaker is curre ntly vacant after the resignation of senior Congress leader Nana Patole in 2019, which passes the baton on to the Deputy Speaker under Article 180(1) of the Constitution. The position of the Deputy Speaker is currently held by Narhari Zirwal of the NCP.

Either, any MLA of the Assembly can petition Narhari Zirwal that certain leaders have defected from Shiv Sena, or Shinde and his MLAs can write to the Deputy Speaker with evidence claiming that they represent two-thirds of the party. In the first case, Shinde's brigade would have seven days or more to put across their side of the story to the Dy Speaker. In the second case too, Shinde would have to provide evidence and write to the Deputy Speaker to seek protection from disqualification.

The dissolution of the assembly is a long process and often spans months. Notably, the fastest example in recent times was set by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu who decided on the defection of JD(U) MPs Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar in three months in 2017. Often in many such cases, matters reach court and the legal process stretches over years.