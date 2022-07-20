Maharashtra Politics: 'MVA Did Nothing,' Says Dy CM Fadnavis As SC Allows OBC Reservation

After the Supreme Court accepted the report allowing reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the local body polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 20 slammed the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for not following SC's directives when they were in power. Notably, the SC urged the Election Commission (EC) and all concerned state authorities of Maharashtra to ensure the election process is commenced immediately.

While addressing the media, Fadnavis said, "The report about the OBC reservation by our govt has been accepted by the Supreme Court. SC has been directed to conduct all the upcoming polls with the OBC reservation. Our struggle has become fruitful."

He added, "The Supreme Court had ordered the previous MVA govt, but they had failed to fulfil the directives by the Supreme Court. The previous Uddhav government did nothing for 15 months. We had a meeting with the CM. I again told them that it is the responsibility of the state commission to gather empirical data. The previous government had submitted just one report, the one on which the SC went down heavily and rejected."

SC Allows Political Reservation For OBCs In Maharashtra

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court accepted the five-member Banthia commission report allowing reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local body polls. The top court urged the Election Commission (EC) and all concerned state authorities of Maharashtra to ensure the election process is commenced immediately and taken forward based on the order dated May 4. The apex court has directed the Maharashtra State commission to notify the election within two weeks.

Accepting reservations for OBCs, the Supreme Court remarked, "We want the election to be conducted. It cannot be deferred like this indefinitely." It is important to note that the Banthia Commission had recommended holding elections with 27% OBC reservation.

Reacting to this, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "OBC community has been granted political reservation by the Hon'ble Supreme Court. We are the true Shiv soldiers of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Once a promise is made, it will be kept."

