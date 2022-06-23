Amid the massive political turmoil in Maharashtra, Senior Congress leader Nana Patole on June 23 slammed the BJP, stating that the grand-old party will continue to support Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Patole also asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is still strong and accused BJP of creating political instability in the state.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Congress leader Patole spoke over the unsuccessful alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena and stated, "When Fadnavis Government was in power from 2014 to 2019, Shiv Sena ministers used to roam with resignation letters. Do they want to return to that now?"

#LIVE | The government is strong, the government will stand and the Congress is with Uddhav Thackeray. Why is the BJP feigning silence? Why doesn't BJP speak?: Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole speaks to Republic https://t.co/lg6igkNMxC… pic.twitter.com/CyJl2AUsEO — Republic (@republic) June 23, 2022

When asked if he spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and what is the condition of the state government, Congress' Nana Patole averred, "The government is strong. The government will stand and the Congress is with Uddhav Thackeray. We're with them (Shiv Sena) to stop BJP from coming to power."

Responding to Rebel Minister Eknath Shinde having the support of 42 MLAs, Patole stated, "This entire game was played by the BJP. Why is the BJP feigning silence? Why doesn't BJP speak? This game is just a matter of a few days. It will end very soon. This game is happening due to ED. What BJP has done is impacting the development in the state."

As numbers drain, Sena's Sanjay Raut mulling MVA walkout

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the Shiv Sena is ready to exit the MVA government if the rebel MLAs are willing for it.

"MLAs should not communicate from Guwahati, they should come back to Mumbai and discuss all this with CM. We are ready to consider exiting out of MVA if this is the will of all MLAs, but for that, they have to come here and discuss it with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," said Raut.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis after senior Minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, demanding that the party should break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with its former ally - BJP. However, the impasse continues as Maharashtra CM has refused to concede to this demand. At present, Shinde claims to have the support of 42 Shiv Sena MLAs; 35 from Shiv Sena and seven independents. Bharat Gogawale, who was appointed as chief whip by the rebel legislators, said that more MLAs would join them.

In a Facebook live address on June 22, CM Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA returned to Mumbai and made such a demand to him face-to-face. Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. On June 22 night, CM Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move into Matoshree and was greeted by hundreds of supporters.

