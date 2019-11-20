Maharashtra Power Tussle: 17 Shiv Sena MLAs Are Likely To Rebel

There might be a new twist to the Maharashtra power tussle as sources have informed Republic TV that 17 Shiv Sena MLAs might revolt against the party leadership. This group, as per the sources, is not happy with Sena’s prospective alliance with the Congress and the delay in government formation. Reportedly, the MLAs visited the Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray’s Matoshree residence on Wednesday but could meet only senior leader Manohar Joshi who tried to settle their grievances. According to the sources, this is the reason why Uddhav Thackeray has summoned all the MLAs on November 22. The disgruntled MLAs also allegedly tried to visit Delhi but were not allowed to go.

Uddhav calls a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs

Earlier, Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar opined that November 22 would mark the last meeting with reference to government formation. He revealed that the MLAs had been asked to bring identity cards and other documents with them. Maintaining that the Shiv Sena chief would convey the final decision, he reiterated that the Chief Minister would be from his party. This follows NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s non-committal response to an alliance with the Shiv Sena after meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday. Furthermore, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut wrote to the Rajya Sabha Chairman stating that his party was not officially out of the National Democratic Alliance and raised questions about the change in the seating arrangement of his party's parliamentarians.

President's Rule in Maharashtra

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays have been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the state. Sources also indicated that a formula has been worked out whereby the Sena would get the CM’s post for 5 years. However, all three parties would have ministers proportionate to their strength in the Maharashtra assembly. As per sources, the Sena, NCP, and Congress could get 16, 14 and 12 ministries respectively. On Wednesday evening, top leaders of NCP and Congress are set to meet to finalise the Common Minimum Programme.

