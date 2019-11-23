Maharashtra: Ramdas Athawale Backs Ajit Pawar, Punctures 'ED Investigation' Theory

Applauding NCP leader Ajit Pawar's move to join BJP, Union Minister and Republican Party of India's (RPI) chief said that he has taken a correct decision. Speaking to news agency ANI on Saturday, he said that becoming a deputy minister under BJP's rule is far better than becoming a minister under Shiv Sena. He also added that there is a possibility that many Sena MLAs can also split as there is unrest within the Sena.

"I don't know if Sharad Pawar supports him or not. Ajit Pawar may not have discussed it with him. Ajit Pawar can break many more other MLAs. He has taken the correct decision as it is better to be with BJP than to be with Shiv Sena. Ajit Dada might have discussed this with Sharad Pawar ji that we should not go with Shiv Sena. Ajit Dada has taken the oath, it is in benefit for Maharshtra. When we will be asked to prove the majority, I am sure, we can. There is unrest in Sena too. There is a possibility that many MLAs from Sena can split. There is no point in Ajit Pawar coming because of his name in the investigating agencies. Ajit Pawar had clarified the allegations on him before. He is not here to escape from the agencies. It is good for Maharashtra's future. Let us see how many Sena MLAs come with us," Athawale said.

READ: Maharashtra govt LIVE updates: Sharad Pawar calls Ajit's decision 'against party line'

Fadnavis takes oath as CM, Sena rebels

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. While BJP claims Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support. Meanwhile, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs will break away to support the BJP-led government. The governor has given BJP November 30 as the deadline to prove their majority.

READ: BJP MLA claims 'All 54 NCP MLAs with Ajit Pawar', Nov 30 deadline to prove majority

Pawar invokes anti-defection

Earlier in the day, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar stated that there is an anti-defection law in place, distancing the NCP from Ajit Pawar's decision. He has claimed that BJP does not have the numbers and that the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will do whatever is necessary. He added that while he is unaware of how many MLAs have supported Ajit Pawar in this defection, he confirmed that Ajit Pawar has not been expelled yet.

READ: BIG TWIST: Sharad Pawar says 'Ajit Pawar's decision not NCP', as BJP-led Maha govt forms

Assembly elections result

The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

READ: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maha CM, calls Sena-Cong-NCP alliance as 'Khichdi govt'