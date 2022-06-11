Maharashtra: Ramdas Athawale Seeks CM Thackeray's Resignation After BJP's RS Poll Victory

After the BJP won three of the six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, marking a major setback for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has now demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the Union Minister said, "The election happened and every single vote is very important. Our candidate won with 41 votes and the other two with 48 votes. The MVA can go to court or commission but our candidate has won with votes. In a democracy, they should accept defeat; they won’t get any benefit out of it. CM Udhhav Thackeray should resign after this defeat."

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused BJP of putting pressure on the Election Commission (EC) to get the vote cast by his party MLA Suhas Kande disqualified. Sanjay Raut noted that EC should have acted in an impartial manner. On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant alleged that they have been 'backstabbed' as they are aware under 'whose' directions the Central agencies work in the country.

It is important to note that the counting of votes in the Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra was delayed by eight hours as the BJP approached the Election Commission alleging infringement of rules by three MLAs of the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Maharashtra Rajya Sabha Elections

After the results were declared on Saturday, Shiv Sena witnessed a major setback as the BJP got all of its three candidates elected in the fiercely contested elections. The BJP candidates who won the elections included Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mhadik. The Shiv Sena, which had fielded two candidates, managed to get Sanjay Raut elected while its second candidate Sanjay Pawar lost. On Friday, the election for the six Rajya Sabha seats was held in Maharashtra. Imran Pratapgadi, the Congress’ lone candidate overrode unrest within the party. Senior NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel emerged as a winner as well.

Both BJP and the Shiv Sena approached the EC, alleging cross-voting and seeking disqualification of votes. The poll panel directed the Rajya Sabha election Returning Officer of Maharashtra to reject the vote cast by Shiv Sena legislator Suhas Kande, after which the counting of votes got underway after 1 am. The first result was out in two hours.