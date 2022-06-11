Maharashtra RS Polls : All MVA Mins To Remain In Mumbai, Ajit Pawar's Event Cancelled

Following the Maharashtra Rajya Sabha polls, all Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ministers have now been asked to remain in Mumbai. Due to the crisis created due to the polls, all leaders have been asked to stay back in Mumbai until further notice. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's scheduled program at Pune has been called off.

Dy CM Ajit Pawar’s visit to Pune on Saturday stands cancelled. Following the developments after the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday, all leaders of MVA will stay in Mumbai as ordered by the party leadership. Ajit Pawar was scheduled to attend an event and inaugurate various development projects in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Three BJP candidates win in Maharashtra

After the late-night drama, Maharashtra's ruling alliance suffered a massive setback in the Rajya Sabha polls as BJP won a third seat in the state. With the seat, the BJP and the ruling alliance divided the six Rajya Sabha seats between themselves. The result is considered a setback for the ruling coalition MVA as BJP defeated Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar despite having more votes on paper.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, NCP leader Praful Patel, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi, BJP's Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik won the elections from Maharashtra. The six seats were split equally between the BJP and the MVA. It is pertinent to note that the results were announced late after the BJP raised objection to three votes of MVA stating that MLAs violated rules by showing their ballot papers to others.

BJP’s Fadnavis calls victory in Maharashtra ‘a happy moment’

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday lauded the party’s win in the Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra and said that the party was happy with the results. “It’s a happy moment for us as all three BJP candidates have won,” said Fadnavis. Speaking about the vote shares, he said, “Piyush Goyal and Anil Bonde have received 48 votes each, while our third candidate received more votes than Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut.”

The counting for the polls was delayed on Friday evening after the BJP raised objections to the votes cast by three MVA MLAs. Alleging that the leaders handed over their ballots to their party agents instead of only showing them the ballots, BJP urged EC to cancel these three votes. Following this, the MVA wrote a counter letter demanding the annulment of two votes of BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar and Independent legislator Ravi Rana.

