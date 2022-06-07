Maharashtra RS Polls: SP Miffed With MVA; Says 'No Alliance Without Response To Letter'

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for June 10, Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra chief Abu Azmi said that the party is miffed with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state and will not ally unless Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray issues an answer to his letter.

While speaking to the media, Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra chief Abu Azmi said, “We have some questions and we need answers from the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Several promises were made but none are fulfilled. No Minority Commission has been built, no Urdu academy has been set up. They promised to build a Maharashtra Hajj committee but failed to build that too. Minorities are neglected in the state. We didn’t expect this from a secular government. We have been asking for an appointment, but they never give us time. They talk about secularism but practice communalism. Shiv Sena and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) are fighting on Hindutva.”

“I am waiting for the answer to my letter. We can’t say anything until there is no answer. I will contact (Samajwadi Party Chief) Akhilesh Yadav in this regard. I will later decide whether to go with MVA or not,” SP leader Abu Azmi said.

Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra has called for an urgent meeting on Tuesday evening. Leaders of the coalition are expected to be present at the meeting to discuss the strategy for the forthcoming RS polls. Meanwhile, Congress leaders have claimed ‘full numbers’ going into polls.

Two Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the Samajwadi Party, who had lent their support to MVA, will not be a part of MVA's meeting on Rajya Sabha polls.

Abu Azmi’s letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

On Saturday, Abu Azmi had written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray accusing him of neglecting the demands of minority communities.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the leader wrote, "Even after two and a half years of being in power, the MVA government has taken no action to address the challenges of the minority communities in the state. Is the MVA government secular or does it have the face of new Hindutva which CM Uddhav Thackeray keeps mentioning.?”