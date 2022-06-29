Maharashtra: SC Allows Anil Deshmukh & Nawab Malik To Take Part In Floor Test On June 30

The Supreme Court on June 29 allowed MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to participate in the Floor Test called by the Maharashtra Governor against the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. Since Malik and Deshmukh are in custody, in connection with cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), the central agencies have been directed to escort them to the Assembly.

Earlier, the vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala said that it is not staying the floor test. The bench in a brief order, said, "We are not staying the Floor Test."

No stay on floor test

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu, argued that Governor hastily called for a floor test within 24 hours. He also cited that two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders are COVID-19 positive and two Congress leaders are abroad.

Singhvi stated that the floor test is supposed to find out the true majority that will include those eligible. "There is the supersonic speed for the Floor Test. The Floor Test determines which government represents the will of the people. A Floor Test is supposed to find out the true majority. The true majority will include those eligible to be included," Singhvi said.How could floor test be done till the time decision on disqualification notices not taken?" he asked.

Shinde camp, being represented by Niraj Kaul, argued that 'any pendency' does not affect the floor test. "These people are in minority among the party only, and that is why does not want to face the floor test," Kaul said.