Maharashtra: Shinde Govt Reinstates 'Emergency Pension Scheme' Scrapped By Uddhav's MVA

In a big development, the Maharashtra government on Thursday overturned former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government's decision and said that pension would be given to those who were jailed during the 1975 Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a press briefing along with CM Eknath Shinde, announced that the decision in this regard was taken in 2018 but it was shut down by the former Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government.

"All those people who went to jail during the 1975 Emergency to be given a pension by the Maharashtra government. This decision was taken in 2018 but the last government shut it down," Fadnavis said.

In January 2018, the BJP-Shiv Sena government rolled out a pension scheme for those who were jailed for opposing the Emergency. However, the MVA government decided to stop the pension, citing a drop in revenues and worsening financial position of the state exchequer due to COVID-19.

As per the scheme, those who spent less than a month in prison would get a Rs 5,000 pension while Rs 10,000 was given to those who spent over a month behind the bars. In case the beneficiary is no more, their spouse is eligible for 50% of the pension amount.

'MHA may have scrapped pension scheme due to Congress'

Fadnavis said the activists who protested against the Emergency belonged to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Jan Sangh and some political parties.

"Several people were jailed because they protested for reinstating democracy. My own father was in jail for two years," he told reporters.

The former government may have blocked the pension scheme under pressure from the Indian National Congress, he said.