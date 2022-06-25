Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Holds 'roar Of Hindutva'; Aaditya Thackeray Slams Rebels, BJP

In the face of political turmoil engulfing Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena staged a grand show of strength through a mega rally in Mumbai, packaging it as the 'roar of true Hindutva' on Saturday. In the absence of COVID-infected Uddhav Thackeray, his son and a Minister in the state cabinet, Aaditya Thackeray hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that 'everyone was eyeing Mumbai, Maharashtra'.

Having said that, he acknowledged that the Opposition was not responsible for the present state of affairs, and highlighted how their 'own people' brought them doom. Recalling the time when the Thackerays vacated the Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of the Chief Minister, Aaditya said, "While coming back to Matoshree, the CMO staff was crying, there were tears in the eyes of the police. The people were teary-eyed."

'One day, there will be a floor test'

Issuing a threat to the Shinde camp, Uddhav Thackeray's son reminded how there is going to be a floor test one day. "Let them come to Mumbai... From Airport to Vidhan Bhavan, they have to travel via Worli (Aaditya’s constituency), they will come to Bandra (Matoshree is in Bandra), then to Byculla also in Chandiwali... This Mumbai is ours, this is our Maharashtra and we won't let anyone snatch our Maharashtra... We will never let this happen."

"They may bring Central Reserve Police Force, Central forces, but the Central government will have to answer us, is this democracy? Is it consistent with democratic principles? Sonia Gandhi called, Mamata Banerjee asked if it was democracy or if it was Nazi era of 1930s-40s," Aaditya said.

'Not accepting rebel leaders'

Calling the rebels 'separatist elements', the Maharashtra Minister said that they will have to merge with the BJP for Shiv Sena was 'not accepting them'. Underlining that they were not fit to be people of Balasaheb Thackeray, Aaditya said that had they been the followers of the founder of Shiv Sena, they would not have gone to Surat or Guwahati.

Alleging that the 38 MLAs were leading a luxurious life, he said, "Some 15-20 people who are in touch, they say how money is spent...8-9 lakh per day is the bill of food. It is such a shameful act, they went to a state which is now flood-affected...Rather than helping that state, they are more interested in staying in a hotel, spending 8-9 lakhs per day on food."

Slamming Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he said, "If I was CM of such state I would have said no to entertain such money..."