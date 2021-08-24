Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Marches To Narayan Rane's Residence, Clashes With BJP Workers

Raising objection over Union Minister Narayan Rane's remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena workers marched to Rane's residence armed with banners and posters on Tuesday. As they marched to the Union Minister's residence, clashes broke out between workers of the Shiv Sena and the BJP. Heavy deployment of the Mumbai Police at the location attempted to break apart the Shiv Sena and BJP workers and disperse the crowd.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A clash breaks out amid Shiv Sena workers, BJP workers and Police in Mumbai as Shiv Sena workers marched towards Union Minister Narayan Rane's residence.



Earlier today, a group of Sena workers pelted stones at the BJP party office in Nashik and raised slogans against Narayan Rane. The Minister has defended his statements saying that passing remarks was 'not a crime.' He said, "I am not a common man. I have not committed any crime. Is it not a crime if someone doesn't know about 15th August? I had said that I would have slapped - these were the words and it's not a crime."

Narayan Rane's comment sparks row

During his interaction in Mahad as a part of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Monday, Narayan Rane claimed that the Maharashtra CM forgot the year of Independence during a public event on August 15. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP added that he would have slapped Thackeray had he been present on the occasion. Moreover, he attributed the COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra to the purported incompetence of the Sena chief.

Union Minister Narayan Rane remarked, "That day, he asked someone- India marks how many years of Independence... If I was there, I would have slapped him. You don't know about the country's Independence!"

As per an order accessed by Republic TV, Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey directed the immediate arrest of Rane following which he will before a local court. This development came after an FIR was registered against the Union Minister on the complaint of Shiv Sena's Nashik city president Sudhakar Badgujar. He was booked under Sections 153B(1), 500 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code. Sources told Republic TV that a team of the Nashik Police has left for Chiplun to arrest the BJP parliamentarian. As per reports, FIRs have also been filed against the BJP MP at the Chaturshringi Police Station in Pune and Mahad.