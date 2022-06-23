Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena workers are now colouring photos of MLAs who joined rebel party leader Eknath Shinde with black ink. As per information accessed, Shiv Sena workers are smeared black ink on photos of the rebel leaders from party posters and boards at party offices. It is pertinent to note that 41 MLAs from Shiv Sena are now with rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

As Eknath Shinde continues to take more control of the party by gaining the support of MLAs, a number of banners surfaced in Thane supporting the rebel leader. One such banner read, "We congratulate Eknath Shinde who practices the Hindutva ideology of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and taking forward the teachings of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe. Saheb, go ahead. We are with you!" As of now, Shinde has 41 Shiv Sena MLAs backing him ahead of the group’s reported show of strength.

Shinde meets rebel MLAs who reached Guwahati

In a recent development in the Maharashtra political crisis, Senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde met two party MLAs, Sada Sarvankar and Mangesh Kudalkar, who arrived in Guwahati, Assam, today (June 23). It is further learned that Rebel Maharashtra MLAs camping at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati also met former MoS Home and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar on Thursday.

Uddhav Thackeray ready to leave CM post

On Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray addressed the recent political development witnessed in Maharashtra and said he was ready to step down as Chief Minister if the rebels wanted him to. In his Facebook Live interaction, Uddhav Thackeray said, “If any of my MLA says that they don’t want me to be the chief minister, I am ready to resign. I am not someone who will fight for a chair".

Thackeray said he was not someone who will fight for the chair and so invited Shinde and other rebels to come back to Mumbai and have direct talks with him over the issues. With Shinde clearly hosted by the BJP is gathering momentum to topple the government, this is now a full-blown crisis for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

