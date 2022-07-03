Maharashtra Speaker Election: BJP Claims To Have Support Of 165 MLAs; 'No Whip Required'

In a key development ahead of the first Assembly session to be held later during the day to elect a new Speaker of the House. MVA has fielded Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi against BJP’s Rahul Narevekar for the Speaker’s post.

Following this, expressing confidence in winning the Speaker polls, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “We have the support of 165 MLAs. No whip is required for the selection of the speaker. There will be no usage of Secret Ballot, open voting will happen. There will be an open voting system. No whip is required for electing the speaker of the house. Open voting will take place via an open voting system.”

No whip is implemented in the election of Speaker so I appeal to all members to vote as per their conscience. Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology has given a whip & so has the Uddhav Thackeray faction.We have an alliance with Balasaheb's Shiv Sena: Sudhir Mungantiwar, BJP pic.twitter.com/rd75Flk4jM — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar further said, “I think and hope that Congress and NCP friends will also support our candidate for the speaker’s post. He is very much capable of being elected. People who are raising questions do not believe in democracy. They don’t follow the law and constitution. Speaker election was held because they were scared.”

Speaking about the Amravati incident where a 54-year-old chemist was hacked to death on Saturday, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “Amravati issue is very serious. A probe has been initiated by the NIA. The truth will eventually come out. It is not good if they have done appeasement politics.”

Meanwhile, Independent MLA from Amravati, Ravi Rana said, “Balasaheb Shivsainik are with Eknath Shinde. They are going to support Rahul Narwekar. He will win with a huge majority. We are going to win for the 4th time today.”

United Shinde faction MLAs depart for Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan

Donning saffron phetas and traditional attires, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs left the Taj President hotel in style on Sunday. The legislators are headed to the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan where a new Speaker will be elected today. Showing a sign of victory, the MLAs unitedly raised slogans in favour of the party.

Shinde's Sena issues whip to MLAs to vote for Rahul Narvekar

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena issued a whip to all MLAs on Saturday, asking them to vote in large numbers, in favour of BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar, the ruling government's candidate for the Speaker's election today. A meeting in this regard was held by Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis, and all rebel MLAs at the Taj President Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday evening.