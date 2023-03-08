Last Updated:

Maharashtra Speaker Grants Sanjay Raut More Time To Respond To His Controversial Remark

Speaker Rahul Narvekar said, he has accepted Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s request for more time to submit a written clarification on his “chor-mandal” remark.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut granted more time to clarify his controversial remark. (Image: PTI)


Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Wednesday said he has accepted Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s request for more time to submit a written clarification on his “chor-mandal” remark.

Narvekar said he has received a communication from Raut seeking more time for submitting a written reply. “I have accepted the request,” he said without specifying how much time has been given to Raut.

The speaker said Raut had been asked on March 1 to submit his written response by March 3.

“I have received a communication from him today. The response was sought as part of natural justice. My view was that the remarks referring to the legislature as a ‘body of thieves’ was an insult to the House,” he said.

Earlier, Raut had sparked chaos in the House after he called the legislature a “chor-mandal” (council of thieves). His comment also prompted members of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena to submit to the speaker a notice for breach of privilege motion against the MP.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT