Maharashtra Speaker Issues Notices To Both Shiv Sena Factions Over Disqualification

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Saturday (July 8) issued notices on Saturday to both the factions of Shiv Sena MLAs (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena) to reply on the issue of disqualification within the next seven days. The move has come just a day after Rahul Narwekar issued a statement saying the hearing on the disqualification of the 16 Shiv Sena MLAs will start soon after receiving a copy of the Shiv Sena's constitution from the Election Commission of India.

The notices were issued 40 MLAs belonging to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 legislators still aligned to the Uddhav Thackeray faction. "Notices asking 40 MLAs of Eknath Shinde-Shiv Sena faction and 14 MLAs of Uddhav Thackeray faction to reply on disqualification have been issued to," the Speaker stated.

The notices come amid reports of growing clamour within the Shiv Sena MLAs, who are part of the government, over the induction of nine Nationalist Congress Party MLAs in the Eknath Shinde regime.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction had approached the Supreme Court to seek a direction to the Assembly Speaker to hear the disqualification petitions expeditiously.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant claimed the notices were issued only after his faction moved the Supreme Court. "The Speaker did nothing regarding the disqualification pleas for the past two months, which is why we approached the Supreme Court. This move prompted him to issue notices and seek replies within seven days," he asserted

The only legislator who has been exempted is Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rutuja Latke, as she was elected from Andheri East Assembly constituency, after the Shiv Sena split in 2022.

On May 11, 2023, the Supreme Court ruled that Shinde would continue to remain as Maharashtra Chief Minister. The court clarified that it could not reinstate the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government led by Uddhav Thackeray since he had chosen to resign without undergoing a floor test following Shinde's rebellion and the subsequent split in the Shiv Sena.