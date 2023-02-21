Maharashtra Speaker On Eknath Shinde Camp Taking Shiv Sena Office: 'Law Will Be Followed'

Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar spoke out on the Shiv Sena flux underway in the state on Tuesday. "I am concerned with the legislature party, not the political party, I am going to look into the affiliation of those parties and will make sure that rules of the law will be followed," Narwekar said in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV.

#EXCLUSIVE | I am concerned with the legislature party not the political party, I am going to look into the affiliation of those parties and will make sure that rules of the law will be followed: #RahulNarvekar, Maharashtra Speaker.



Tune in to watch-https://t.co/UUdItQRIs2 pic.twitter.com/2WyiFjIaA3 — Republic (@republic) February 21, 2023

Rahul Narwekar on Shinde camp getting Parliamentary office

Rahul Narwekar said the Shiv Sena parliamentary office has been granted to the Shiv Sena camp because Eknath Shinde is the leader of the party and Bharat Gogawale is chief whip. "We have recognised CM Eknath Shinde as leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party. We have already recognised Eknath Shinde as the leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party and Bharat Gogawale as chief whip of Shiv Sena. The office has been granted to them," he said.

The Maharashtra Speaker said the law allows the legislature party to elect its leader which the Shiv Sena has done. "When I got a representation from Mr Shinde, he had signatures of over 40 MLAs who were supporting him as the leader of the party. So I had no choice other than recognising him as the leader of the party."

Narwekar on allegations against him

The Maharashtra Speaker also addressed allegations of him acting on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party. "The speaker's office is apolitical. We are supposed to be unaligned and we are unaligned as the speaker or presiding officer in the legislative council and it is unfortunate of people to level such allegations," Narwekar said. He also reacted to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's claim that a Rs 2,000 crore transaction took place to purchase the party name and the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

"Every person who believes in the democracy in the country shall abide by the Constitution. Now, if the Constitution clearly provides distinct and independent roles for the executive, legislature, and judiciary and also carves out Election Commission to be an independent and autonomous body. To cast aspersions on Constitution is very unconstitutional, the person who attempts to do so himself would not respect the Constitution," Narwekar said.

He added, "I feel responsible leaders, and citizens should desist from making such unwarranted comments about institutions that are formed by the Constitution of the country." Further, he said the Election Commission is a credible institution and has been internationally recognised as an astute institution. "

Maharashtra speaker about Election Commission's decision

Speaking about the Election Commission, he said it is a credible organisation and its credibility is proven worldwide and recognised to be a very efficient and fair institution, and it took the decision after proper hearings and considering all the aspects.

He said, "EC has also given several opportunities to both the parties and they have also established the principles of natural justice are followed and then come to a decision. The decision by them shouldn't be criticised unnecessarily."

He also spoke about the matter of disqualification and if further action would be taken after the apex court's decision. He said, "No I don't think it is the right stand to take because the decision can only be taken by the speaker of the state assembly and I and my office have received several disqualification petitions against numbers of members of the legislative assembly in the current Vidhan Sabha and the office working on those petitions."