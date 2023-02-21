Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar On Sanjay Raut's Attack On EC: 'Very Unconstitutional'

A day after the Eknath Shinde group over the Shiv Sena party office in Vidhan Bhavan after the Election Commission recognised the faction as the real Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar said the office has been granted to them as Eknath Shinde is the leader of Shiv Sena party and his group leader Bharat Gogawale is chief whip.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Narvekar said, "We have recognised CM Eknath Shinde as leader of Shiv Sena legislature party. We have already recognised Eknath Shinde as the leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party and Bharat Gogawale as chief whip of Shiv Sena. The office has been granted to them."

#EXCLUSIVE | We have only followed the rules of the law, so if someone is not satisfied with the decision then the apex court will hear out their issues: #RahulNarvekar, Maharashtra speaker. pic.twitter.com/XjNMwDIKuV — Republic (@republic) February 21, 2023

Maharashtra Speaker reacts to Sanjay Raut's attack on EC

He also reacted to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's claim that a Rs 2,000 crore transaction took place to "purchase" the party name and the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

Narvekar said, "Every person who believes in the democracy in the country shall abide by the Constitution. Now, if the Constitution clearly provides distinct and independent roles for the executive, legislature and judiciary and also carves out Election Commission to be an independent and autonomous body. To cast aspersions on Constitution is very unconstitutional, the person who attempts to do so himself would not respect Constitution."

He added, "I feel responsible leaders, and citizens should desist from making such unwarranted comments about institutions that are formed by the Constitution of the country." Further, he said the Election Commission is a credible institution and has been internationally recognised as an astute institution. "EC has ensured that principles of natural justice are followed," he said.

The Election Commission India (ECI) has recognised Eknath Shinde's group as a real Shiv Sena and allotted 'bow and arrow' symbol to them. The Uddhav Thackeray faction has moved Supreme Court against the poll body's decision.