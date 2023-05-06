Maharashtra: Special Training Program For The RSS To Begin In Nagpur On May 8

Selected RSS swayamsevaks from across the country will participate in a special 25-day training programme, which will commence on May 8 at the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir here in Maharashtra, a functionary of the outfit said on Saturday. Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) volunteers from various states have been selected to take part in 'Sangh Shiksha Varg-Tritiya Varsha’, which will begin from Monday, he said.

The annual training programme will conclude on June 2, he added. Hedgewar Smruti Mandir is a memorial located in the Reshimbagh area dedicated to K B Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar, who were the first two leaders of the RSS.