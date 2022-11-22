Maharashtra To Expedite Border Dispute Case With Karnataka In Supreme Court

On the over 62 years old Maharashtra - Karnataka border dispute, the Maharashtra government on November 21 said the state is focussing on providing facilities and help to the Marathi-speaking citizens residing in the border areas, the government also appointed legal expert Vaidyanathan to pursue the legal battle in the Supreme Court. Moreover, the high-powered committee has also been reconstituted, informed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

It’s important to note, the decisions were taken during the meeting of the high-powered committee formed to resolve the Maharashtra - Karnataka border dispute in Mumbai, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Eknath Shinde government also appointed ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to coordinate with a legal team regarding the court case on the issue.

‘Will provide all possible help to people residing in border areas’

Dy CM Fadnavis referring to the Case in the Supreme court on the border dispute with Karnataka said, “We discussed many topics - What is the current position in the ongoing case about the Maharashtra - Karnataka border dispute will be looked into, What could be done more; How more facilities could be provided to our citizens living in the border areas, how can we back them further. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given specific instructions on the matter. We are also preparing a new battery of lawyers. We are also pushing hard to expedite the case.”

The high-powered committee of the Maharashtra government on the border dispute with Karnataka has been restructured by the present govt. Apart from the CM, Dy CM and some other ministers, both the leaders of opposition in the Legislative Assembly and Council are members of it.

Apart from them, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former Congress CM Prithviraj Chavan are also members of the high power committee of the Maharashtra govt on the Border dispute with Karnataka.

Karnataka ready for the battle in the SC

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that his government has made all preparations to contest the border dispute with Maharashtra in the Supreme Court.

Bommai said a team of senior advocates has been formed by the state to fight the case in the Supreme Court when it comes up for hearing.

The team will have former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, Shyam Diwan, former Karnataka advocate general Uday Holla and Maruti Jirale. "The team has made all preparations on how to contest the case (in the Supreme Court). Tomorrow, I will also have a video conference with these lawyers," the Karnataka chief minister said.

Maharashtra, since its inception in 1960, has been entangled in a dispute with Karnataka over the status of the Belgaum (also called Belagavi) district and 80 other Marathi-speaking villages, which are in the control of the southern state.

IMAGE: @Devendra_Office - TWITTER