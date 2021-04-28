Maharashtra To Likely Extend Lockdown By 15 Days; No Vaccination For 18+ Till May 20

As COVID surge continues in Maharashtra, state govt is mulling to extend the current lockdown by another 15 days, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday. While the final decision will be announced by 30 April, Tope said that an extension was likely as COVID deaths have continued to rise. Moreover, vaccination for 18-44-year-olds will happen only after May 20, as additional Covishield doses are not available till that date. Maharashtra reported 66,358 COVID cases on Tuesday along with 895 fatalities.

Maharashtra to offer free vaccines for 18+

Finally, the Maharashtra cabinet announced that it will provide free vaccines to 5.71 crore beneficiaries aged between 18-45 years as India gears up for the third phase of the inoculation drive from May 1. While minister Nawab Malik had already announced the same on Sunday, there was confusion after Congress opposed the announcement, saying the decision will be taken by CM Uddhav Thackeray. The govt has floated a global tender to attract international vaccines as part of the state's immunisation drive. As of date Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, J&K, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Sikkim have announced free vaccines to all adults above 18.

Tope added that Bharat Biotech has said only 10 lakhs Covaxin doses will be provided to Maharashtra for this month, which will be ramped up to 20 lakh doses/ month post-July. While only 1.5 - 2 lakh vaccine doses were available with the stat claimed Tope, Centre has said that more than 1 crore doses still available with the states and that more than 80 lakh doses would be delivered in the next three days. Maharashtra is mulling to import Sputnik V vaccines from Russia, while the Serum Institute of India has reportedly promised 1 crore COVISHIELD doses per month. Tope has also suggested that the Opposition BJP should approach the Centre along with the MVA govt for vaccines, Remdesivir and oxygen.

Maharashtra COVID crisis

State-wide section 144 has been imposed and night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM, with people's movement barred from moving public places without valid reasons, except people in essential services. All offices to work from home except: central, state and local govts, co-op, state and pvt banks, offices of advocates - but no visitors to such offices. All restaurants, bars have been shut - only home delivery allowed. All cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, shooting for films, beaches, gardens, open spaces, saloons, beauty parlours, spas, religious places, malls, shopping centers, schools, colleges, pvt coaching classes are shut. While all food shops have been allowed to remain open, street hawkers too are allowed from 7 AM to 8 PM for take away. These guidelines is in force from April 14 to 1 May 2021. The state has urged all citizens to get vaccinated as per GOI's criteria at the earliest - especially those essential service providers who have been allowed to function during the curfew.