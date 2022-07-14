Maharashtra: Uddhav Camp Suffers New Jolt As 18 Mira Bhayander Councillors Join CM Shinde

In a major setback to for Uddhav Thackeray, ahead of the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, 18 corporators from Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation have joined the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Maharashtra CM had earlier claimed many senior leaders from the Uddhav faction are in touch with the Shinde camp to join them. This comes as a major jolt for the Thackeray camp after 60 out of the 67 former Shiv Sena corporators in the 131-seat Thane Municipal Corporation jumped ship to the Shinde camp; a day later, 40 out of the 53 former Shiv Sena corporators and 10 former corporators from MNS and BJP from the Kalyan Dombivali Corporation also moved to the Shinde faction.

On July 12, 20 out of 24 ex-councillors from Shiv Sena in the Ambernath Municipal Corporation decided to side with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp. On July 9, 25 out of 38 ex-corporators from Navi Mumbai left the Uddhav camp to join the Shinde-led group.

Eknath Shinde claims support from veteran Shiv Sena leaders

Responding to the claims of 12 out of 18 Member of Parliament (MP), willing to join his camp, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stated that many leaders from the Thackeray faction are in touch with him.

On Sena MPs joining hands with his camp, Eknath Shinde stressed, "I don't know yet. But many people, I won't say thousands, which include office-bearers, workers and public representatives are in touch with us. People have faith in the state government because of our position on Balasaheb's ideology and the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. The Deputy CM has handled the affairs of the state successfully as the CM for 5 years. Many people are in touch with us because they have faith that the state government will ensure the all-round development of the state and give justice to the common man."

#BREAKING | Many workers and leaders of Shiv Sena (Uddhav camp) are in touch with us. They liked our move of joining hands with the BJP: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde makes massive claim



Watch - https://t.co/hnjBmQerY6 pic.twitter.com/qfcpShYAVc — Republic (@republic) July 12, 2022

Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis govt wins floor test in Maharashtra

In a massive setback for the Uddhav Thackeray faction, the newly elected Eknath Shinde (CM)-evendra Fadnavis (Dy CM) government not only managed to get their Speaker elected but also won the floor test.

In a major political upheaval in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde parted ways with Uddhav Thackeray just after the MLC elections, flew more than a dozen MLAs to Gujarat’s Surat and then to Assam’s Guwahati. The number later swelled to over 40, with an overall support of 52 MLAs, including independents supporting Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, ahead of the BMC polls, here's a list of the total number of Sena corporators who joined the Shinde camp:

Municipal Corporation Shiv Sena MLAs defected to Shinde faction Mira Bhayander 18 Ex-Shiv Sena councillors Thane 60 out of the 67 former Shiv Sena corporators Kalyan Dombivali 40 out of 53 former Shiv Sena corporators Navi Mumbai 25 out of 38 ex-Shiv Sena corporators Ambernath 20 out of 24 ex-Shiv Sena corporators

