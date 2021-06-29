Maharashtra Woman Vaccinated Thrice In One Day; BJP Hits Out At State Govt For Negligence

In a shocking case of negligence, a 28-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane has alleged that she was administered three shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on a single day. According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday and is currently being investigated by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Even so, the TMC is denying the allegations and has maintained that the woman is in good health.

Thane woman vaccinated thrice on a single day

According to reports, it's not clear which vaccine was used to inoculate the woman. However, the woman's husband has claimed that she got a fever on the same evening. Following that, the woman took medicine after consulting a family doctor. However, the husband reached out a local corporator fearing complications due to the extra doses of vaccines. Soon, a team including TMC's Health Officer was dispatched for a checkup of the woman. However, the team concluded that the woman was 'perfectly fine'.

The Health Officer has informed that they examined the woman twice. In addition, they also revealed that the woman's blood pressure and pulse rate was also normal. The TMC has now formed a committee to conduct an enquiry into the matter. The husband added that the doctors have assured that there is nothing to worry about. The husband has maintained that he will not press charges as the woman is fine. He has also thanked the authorities who have helped the woman.

BJP demands action against staff

However, the BJP has demanded action against the staff responsible for the negligence. Taking to Twitter, the BJP hit out at the state government and probably at the TMC which is ruled by the Shiv Sena.

"The administration is blind and your government is strange. Already getting one dose is tiring and its shocking that they are playing with the life of a person by giving three vaccine doses," the BJP Thane's tweet read

Thane vaccination update

A record 22,042 people were vaccinated on Monday within the limits of the Thane Municipal Corporation, taking the overall number of vaccinations so far to 5,55,537, an official release said. Separately, a special camp was held by a political party in collaboration with an organisation under the limits of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in the Thane district where 50 visually challenged people were given jabs. As of Sunday, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district stood at 5,31,200 with the addition of 480 new cases. The death toll stood at 10,645.

