Maharashtra's Kasba By-poll Outcome Is Convenient To Indicate Change For Sharad Pawar, And Not NE Polls: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said NCP president Sharad Pawar is conveniently ignoring the poll outcome in three North-eastern states but projecting the Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll result as an indicator of change.

Pawar had said the defeat of Bharatiya Janata Party in its bastion of Kasba Peth in Pune city to the Congress in the recently-held bypoll indicated that winds of change were blowing across the country.

“Pawar is selectively looking at the poll results. He is ignoring the outcome of three states from North East region but is talking only about the Kasba Peth assembly segment,” said Shinde and took a dig, adding "I hope Pawar won't doubt EVMs after the Kasba result".

The BJP has retained Tripura in the recently-held Assembly polls and it will continue to be a ruling alliance partner in Nagaland. In Meghalaya, the BJP has supported the National People's Party (NPP) of Conrad Sangma to form a government.

In Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party shares power with the Eknath Shinde faction, recently recognised as 'Shiv Sena' by the Election Commission.

Shinde also participated in the 'Ashirwad yatra' organised by the BJP on Sunday in two of six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai. The yatra, aimed at connecting with voters, will visit the rest four LS constituencies in phases.