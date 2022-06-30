'Maharashtra's Mandate' Will Be Fulfilled Soon': BJP's Devyani Pharande Exudes Confidence

After the collapse of the MVA government, Nashik Central BJP MLA Devyani Pharande on Thursday spoke exclusively to Republic TV, detailing the future course of action for the saffron party which is expected to form the government in Maharashtra soon. Pharande stated that in the next few days, the mandate given by the state 2.5 years ago would come true. She also weighed in on the internal rebellion within the Shiv Sena, stating that the party had strayed far away from Hindutva over their tenure, which made several leaders unhappy.

"Our meeting is yet to happen. Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil will now decide the future course of action. In a few days, BJP's government, the mandate of the citizens given 2.5 years ago will become true. Maharashtra's citizens are very happy. Very soon, the demands of the citizens will be fulfilled. We are not making the government with the same Sena, so there are no ill feelings," she said.

"The Shinde group itself said that Shiv Sena had gone far from Hindutva in these years. Nawab Malik was running ministries, and Sanjay Raut was talking things against people and women. Leaders should maintain some dignity while speaking. They could not maintain unity within Shiv Sena. We will leave here after forming the government," she added.

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM

Minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test scheduled on June 30, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the state Chief Minister in a televised address on Wednesday night. While expressing gratitude towards Congress and NCP for supporting him, he lamented that his own party MLAs had deserted him. During the address, Thackeray also resigned as a member of the state Legislative Council. At about 11.45 pm, Thackeray tendered his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who asked him to continue as the caretaker CM till an alternative arrangement is made.

After Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, celebrations erupted in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp. State wing chief Chandrakant Patil said that the former state CM Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will decide the next course of action. "Tomorrow, Devendra Fadnavis and I will go to Delhi and meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda. The meeting is not fixed yet but we are in no hurry," Patil told Republic.

The 50 dissident MLAs who foisted the rebellion under the leadership of Eknath Shinde reached Goa from Guwahati on Wednesday night. They are likely to return to Mumbai by noon and stay at a hotel with the rest of the BJP leadership.