Eknath Shinde, who will take oath as the next Chief Minister of Maharastra at 7.30 PM, said that the decision of rebelling was taken to proceed on the path of Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and for the development work in the state.

Addressing a press conference with Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde said, "The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva and for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us".

He said that the rebel MLAs had gone to former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery with grievances related to constituencies after realising that it would be difficult for the party to win the next elections. "We demanded a natural alliance with BJP," he said, pointing out that the Sena had ideological differences with MVA allies NCP and Congress.

'Fadnavis showed big heart': Shinde

Shinde thanked Fadnavis for giving him Chief Minister's post despite the BJP having the most number of members in the Legislative Assembly.

"BJP has 106 MLAs but despite that Devendra Fadnavis didn't take the post of CM. I express my gratitude to him along with PM Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders that they showed generosity and made Balasaheb's Sainik," Shinde said.

Shinde said he took the decision (to rebel against the MVA government) with the support of 50 MLAs for the development of the state and "there was no personal interest involved."

He also thanked 50 legislators for supporting his rebellion. "I thank the 50 MLAs for getting behind a small leader like me amidst all these big names. I will do what it takes for progress and development," he said.

The Kopri-Pachpakhadi MLA said that the new government will have the backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

When 50 MLAs take a decision, it calls for introspection, Shinde said, without naming Uddhav Thackeray.