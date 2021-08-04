Maharashtra's Nitin Raut Hits Out At Governor Koshyari, Says 'he Is Working As BJP Leader'

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nitin Raut on Wednesday hit out at the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and said that it appears as if Koshiyari is working for RSS as a leader of BJP, and not his constitutional post. Remarking that the Maharashtra Governor's behaviour is unfortunate, Nitin Raut said that Koshyari's behaviour seems to be a conspiracy against the Indian democracy.

Nitin Raut slams Governor Koshyari

Remarking that Koshyari is trying to hurt the Maharashtra government, Nitin Raut said that the Governor is not doing anything but praising RSS and BJP whenever anyone comes to meet him. Nobody will support this, he added.

Earlier, in an unprecedented development in the country's political history, Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition on Tuesday expressed strong "displeasure" over what it termed attempts by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to "create two power centres" and "interfere in the state administration".

Not only this, Bhagat Singh Koshyari's actions resulted in an outrage at the state Cabinet meeting, which was presided over by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, along with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Ministers of all three allies. Reacting to this, Minority Affairs Minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik had informed media that the Cabinet has directed the Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte to personally visit Raj Bhavan and conveyed the MVA government's "intense sentiments" on the issues to the Governor's aides.

"The Governor seems to have forgotten that he is no longer the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, but the Governor of Maharashtra," Malik said without mincing words.

This fast-paced political development came as National Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar shared moments of bonhomie with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The provocation for the fresh war between the MVA government and the Raj Bhavan was the Governor's plan for a 3-day visit to Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani districts later this week.

In the past too, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the Governor have clashed on a number of issues, including the nomination of members to the Maharashtra Legislature Council and opening of places of worship during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

(Image: ANI)