'Maharashtra Needed A Stable Govt, Not A 'khichdi' Govt': Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

In a surprising political move, the BJP-NCP coalition has come into power with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis swearing-in as the Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar swearing-in as the Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday morning. During the oath-taking ceremony, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "People had given us a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after results, as a result, President's rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable govt, not a 'khichdi' govt."

READ | BIG: NCP Dumps Congress, Ajit Pawar Becomes Deputy CM In BJP-led Maha Govt

WATCH | MASSIVE: Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As CM, Ajit Pawar As Deputy CM In Maharashtra

'I wish to thank PM Modi'

After taking an oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

Pre-poll Alliance

The BJP and Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in the alliance had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. The Congress and the NCP as an alliance won 44 and 54 seats respectively. The political uncertainty continued in the state after the Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the Chief Minister's post.

READ | MASSIVE | ‘Uddhav To Lead Maha Govt’ Confirms Sharad Pawar Post Sena-Cong-NCP Joint Meet

READ | SCOOP: Not Just Uddhav! All Other Names Which May Be Considered As Maharashtra CM