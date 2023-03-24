Mahatma Gandhi Did Not Have A Law Degree: Jammu And Kashmir L-G's Comment Stokes Row

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday, March 24, stoked a row by claiming that Mahatma Gandhi (Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi) did not have a single university degree. The J&K L-G claimed that the only qualification Mahatma Gandhi had was a "High School Diploma".

Addressing an event, Jammu and Kashmir L-G Sinha said, "No matter how many challenges came, no matter how many tests came, Mahatma Gandhi never gave up the truth and he recognised the inner voice. As a result, he became the father of the nation."

"I want to tell you one more thing. Maybe few people know. Many educated people also have a misconception that Gandhiji had a law degree. Gandhiji did not have any degree. Some people sitting on the dais will also counter this, but I will speak further with facts. Did you know that he did not have a single university degree or qualifications? There are many of us who think that Mahatma Gandhi has a law degree. No, he did not. His only qualification was a high school diploma. He qualified to practise law but did not have a law degree. He had no Degree but how educated he was," he added.

#WATCH | J&K LG says, "...Misconception that Gandhi ji had a Law Degree. Did you know he didn't have a single University Degree? His only qualification was a High School Diploma. He qualified to practice Law but didn't have a Law Degree. He had no Degree but how educated he was." pic.twitter.com/2O3MkeZZhI — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

Mahatma Gandhi’s educational qualification

He attended primary school at Porbandar, his hometown in Gujarat. He cleared his matriculation examination from the University of Bombay (now University of Mumbai) in 1887. After his matriculation, he joined Samaldas College in Bhavnagar.

He then went to England in 1888 where he joined the Inner Temple, one of the four London law colleges. The website of Inner Temple states that he was admitted as a student on November 6, 1888. The admission book shows that he paid £140-1s-5d in fees on the same date.

He was called to the Bar ­– the ceremony in the dining hall of the Inn of Court at which successful students are presented with their certificates and are thereafter allowed to practise law – on June 10, 1891, and was enrolled at the High Court on the next day. He sailed for India a day later.